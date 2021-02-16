 

R-LOGITECH S.A.M. considers tap issue on its existing bond 2018/2023

Monaco, 16 February 2021 - R-LOGITECH S.A.M., an international provider of port infrastructure and logistics services with its main focus on the natural resources sector, considers to increase its existing EUR 160 million 8.5% corporate bond 2018/2023 (ISIN: DE000A19WVN8) to finance existing projects and opportunities that result from the current market environment.

About R-LOGITECH S.A.M.:
R-LOGITECH is one of the leading international ports infrastructure operators and logistics services providers in the natural resources sector. The Group's primary business lines are port and terminal management, logistics and technology solutions.

R-LOGITECH is a subsidiary of Monaco Resources Group S.A.M.

For further information:
Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung
Better Orange IR & HV AG
+49 89 8896906-25
linh.chung@better-orange.de

Frédéric Platini
R-LOGITECH S.A.M.
+377 97 98 67 71
investorrelations@r-logitech.com


Company: R-LOGITECH S.A.M.
7, rue du Gabian
98000 Monaco
Monaco
Phone: +377 97 98 67 71
E-mail: investorrelations@r-logitech.com
Internet: www.r-logitech.com
ISIN: DE000A19WVN8
WKN: A19WVN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
