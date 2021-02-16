DGAP-News: R-LOGITECH S.A.M. / Key word(s): Bond

R-LOGITECH S.A.M. considers tap issue on its existing bond 2018/2023



16.02.2021 / 17:30

Monaco, 16 February 2021 - R-LOGITECH S.A.M., an international provider of port infrastructure and logistics services with its main focus on the natural resources sector, considers to increase its existing EUR 160 million 8.5% corporate bond 2018/2023 (ISIN: DE000A19WVN8) to finance existing projects and opportunities that result from the current market environment.



About R-LOGITECH S.A.M.:

R-LOGITECH is one of the leading international ports infrastructure operators and logistics services providers in the natural resources sector. The Group's primary business lines are port and terminal management, logistics and technology solutions.



R-LOGITECH is a subsidiary of Monaco Resources Group S.A.M.



For further information:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

+49 89 8896906-25

linh.chung@better-orange.de



Frédéric Platini

R-LOGITECH S.A.M.

+377 97 98 67 71

investorrelations@r-logitech.com