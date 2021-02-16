Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Ad hoc announcement) NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase IBU-tec advanced materials AG decides to implement a capital increase with pre-placement to institutional investors 16-Feb-2021 / 17:42 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IBU-tec advanced materials AG decides to implement a capital increase with pre-placement to institutional investors

- Issue of 750,000 New Shares planned as part of a capital increase

- Pre-placement to institutional investors to take place immediately

- Major shareholder waives subscription right/ Subscription period for remaining free float shareholders expected to be from 19/2-4/3/2021

- Proceeds from the capital increase to be used for further growth, especially in the area of proprietary battery materials

Weimar, 16 February 2021 - Today, the management board of IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) decided, with the consent of the supervisory board, to increase the share capital from EUR 4,000,000.00 million by partially using the authorised capital of an amount of up to EUR 750,000.00 to up to EUR 4,750,000.00 by issuing up to 750,000 new no-par value bearer shares of the company ("New Shares"). The New Shares shall be issued against cash contributions, granting an (indirect) subscription right to the shareholders of the company. Each New Share shall carry a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per no-par value share and shall carry full dividend rights as of 1st of January 2020. The New Shares will be offered at a fixed placement price of EUR 34.00 per share. This results in a discount of 17% to the XETRA average closing price of the last 15 trading days.