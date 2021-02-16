Implanet Reports an Improvement in Its 2020 Results

Regulatory Nws:

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, announces its results for the financial year to December 31, 2020, approved by the Board of Directors on February 16, 2021.

“Within the very unique public health context that affected 2020, we generated over 6 million euros in revenue and continued to improve the gross margin”, commented Implanet CEO Ludovic Lastennet. “These results strengthen our confidence in our resiliency during a period during which surgical programs have been heavily disrupted by postponements or cancellations. Our external growth strategy, notably through the acquisition project announced in January, indicates our intention of creating synergies in order to continue to improve our margin level. We are more than ever focused on our primary objective, which is to achieve a critical mass in terms of revenue and to target break even in terms of operating cash flow1 in 2022.”