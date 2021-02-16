 

LCNB Corp. Announces First Quarter Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 17:30  |  20   |   |   

LCNB Corp. (Nasdaq: LCNB) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per common share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of March 1, 2021 and is payable to shareholders on March 15, 2021.

About LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the “Bank”), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases.

LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange under the symbol “LCNB.” Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com.



01.02.21
LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020