 

Zomedica Corp. Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option by Underwriter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 17:37  |  35   |   |   

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM), (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, today announced that the underwriter of its previously announced public offering of has exercised in full its over-allotment option to purchase an additional 13,697,368 common shares of Zomedica at a price to the public of $1.90 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the gross proceeds are approximately $200.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Zomedica.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Zomedica intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the continued development of its diagnostic platforms, including making milestone payments, if any, as they come due, under its existing license and collaboration agreements, for strategic acquisitions if and when they become available, and other general corporate and working capital purposes and may use a portion of the net proceeds to repurchase some or all of its outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares, although no agreement has been reached with respect to the terms or conditions of any such repurchase.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-228926) relating to the securities being offered was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on January 30, 2019. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996, or by email to placements@hcwco.com.

The common shares are not being offered to residents of Canada or persons in Canada. The common shares were sold on the basis of prospectus exemptions under applicable Canadian securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zomedica Corp. Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option by Underwriter ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM), (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, today announced that the underwriter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin