Octopus AIM VCT plc

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

16 February 2021

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Boards of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Companies") announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Offers for Subscription to raise up to £20 million, in aggregate, with an over-allotment facility of up to £10 million, in aggregate, in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years, has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication by the Companies of their net asset values as at 8 February 2021.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Companies' website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

For further enquiries, please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803




