EQS-Adhoc Key Figures 15.02.2021
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
in CHF
Performance in %
15.02.2021
MTD
FYTD
CYTD
NAV
CHF 306.70
5.0
51.0
4.6
Share Price
CHF 341.00
12.4
83.5
11.8
Total Net Assets (in million)
2'134
MTD Month to Date
FYTD Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)
CYTD Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1168811
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1168811 16-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare