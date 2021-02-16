 

Mid Penn Bank Promotes Rob Jones to Southeast Regional President

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 17:52  |  33   |   |   

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ: MPB), parent company of the wholly-owned subsidiaries Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services, Inc., is proud to announce that Rob Jones has been promoted to Southeast Regional President of Mid Penn Bank.

In his role, Mr. Jones will provide oversight of the Bank’s loan and deposit activities throughout the Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks County regions.

“Rob is a proven executive leader and a true banking professional,” said Mid Penn Bank Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Micklewright. “In this new role, he will offer invaluable expertise and advice to both our customers and our team of banking professionals in the Southeast Region.”

Mr. Jones, who previously held the position of Senior Credit Officer, has been with the Bank since 2017.   Before joining Mid Penn, he held a variety of executive positions with large community banks and served as Director of Business Advisory and Development for a regional accounting firm. Rob has extensive management experience in commercial and retail banking and has helped companies with business strategies, risk management and succession planning. Rob currently serves on the governance committee and is past board chair of his local United Way chapter, serves on the finance committee of a regional non-profit health center, and is past board chair of the local YMCA.

About Mid Penn Bank
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn Bank operates retail locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania and has total assets of $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfae555a-6a54-440c ... 

CONTACT: Contact:
Matthew Miller
717-257-9015
matthew.miller@midpennbank.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mid Penn Bank Promotes Rob Jones to Southeast Regional President MILLERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ: MPB), parent company of the wholly-owned subsidiaries Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services, Inc., is proud to announce that Rob Jones has been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Mid Penn Bank to Rebrand Offices in First Priority Bank Division
29.01.21
Mid Penn Bank Announces Appointment of Board Member
28.01.21
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record 2020 Annual Earnings and Declares Dividend