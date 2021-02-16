Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 16.02.2021, 17:58 | 64 | 0 |
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
February 16, 2021
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Royal Dutch Shell A!
Long
Basispreis 15,19€
Hebel 10,85
Ask 1,42
Short
Basispreis 18,16€
Hebel 10,21
Ask 1,71
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Andrew
|Last Name(s)
|Mackenzie
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B Ordinary shares
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|£1,345.20p
|Volume
|7, 396
|Total
|£99,490.99
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
7, 396
£1,345.20p
£99,490.99
|Date of transaction
|February 15, 2021
|Place of transaction
|London
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0