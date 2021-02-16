 

Boku Launches Direct Carrier Billing with Microsoft in South Korea & Saudi Arabia

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boku Inc., (AIM: BOKU), the world's leading provider of mobile payment and identity solutions, has launched new mobile payment methods for Microsoft in both South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

Customers of South Korea’s SK Telecom (SKT) and Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Telecom (STC) can now make seamless & secure cardless payments in both Microsoft Xbox and Microsoft PC stores.

Microsoft gamers and PC users are now able to speed through checkout by using their phone number as their on-file payment method. To that end, Direct Carrier Billing will further accelerate the access and utilization of Microsoft products via digital payments for millions of SKT and STC subscribers.

Jon Prideaux, CEO Boku, commented, “We’re excited to further extend Microsoft’s mobile payments acceptance through our global carrier coverage that includes strategic partners like SKT and STC. Our collaboration with Microsoft is a promising achievement that will provide convenience and security to the millions of existing Microsoft platform users as well as attract new ones.”

Enquiries:

CCgroup for Boku, Inc.
US: Adam Synder, Adam.Synder@ccgrouppr.com, +1 917 740 5456
UK: Daniel Lowther, Daniel.lowther@ccgrouppr.com, +44 774 763 6687

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR & IR)
Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Florence Chandler                                        
+44 (0)20 3934 6630

About Boku

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is the world’s leading provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Sony, Spotify and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com




