Disclosure of Holding in IDEX Biometrics 16 Feb 2021
16.02.2021
Reference is made to the private placement disclosed by IDEX Biometrics ASA on 16 February 2021. Robert Napier Keith and close associates now hold 166,659,914 shares in IDEX, corresponding to 18.21% of the share capital and votes after the private placement has been completed.
This notice is issued by IDEX on behalf of the shareholder mentioned.
