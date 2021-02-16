 

Disclosure of Holding in IDEX Biometrics 16 Feb 2021

Reference is made to the private placement disclosed by IDEX Biometrics ASA on 16 February 2021. Robert Napier Keith and close associates now hold 166,659,914 shares in IDEX, corresponding to 18.21% of the share capital and votes after the private placement has been completed.

This notice is issued by IDEX on behalf of the shareholder mentioned.



07:56 Uhr
Successful Completion of Private Placement of 83.2 million Shares, Raising NOK 229 million ($27.5 million) in IDEX Biometrics
15.02.21
IDEX Biometrics ASA - Contemplated Private Placement and Trading Update
15.02.21
IDEX Biometrics’ Sensors Featured in Digital RMB Hardware Wallet Trials by the Postal Savings Bank of China
12.02.21
China UnionPay Awards Second LOA to Biometric Payment Card Featuring IDEX Biometrics’ Fingerprint Sensor & Biometric Technology
08.02.21
IDEX Biometrics Expands Landmark Partnership with Global Payment Solutions Provider to Include Joint Marketing and Sales
02.02.21
IDEX Biometrics & Tongxin Microelectronics Collaboration Achieves Second China UnionPay Certification
19.01.21
IDEX Biometrics Expands its Strategic Partnerships by Adding Another Global Payment Network

