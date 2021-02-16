AGTC to Present at the OIS Gene Therapy Innovation Showcase on February 18, 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the OIS Gene Therapy Innovation Showcase, taking place virtually on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM CST.



The event will include a market overview and start-up spotlight, followed by a panel discussion featuring recognized experts in the field. The panel will highlight unique perspectives on gene therapy in the eye care sector and product viability.