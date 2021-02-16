 

CGTN：What is China's role in global fight against COVID-19?

BEIJING, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic, affecting all countries, has underscored both the way China addresses a global challenge and its vision for a better world.

As the first major country to have effectively contained the virus and the only major economy to register positive growth last year, China has been at the forefront of the global fight – believing that COVID-19 knows no borders and cannot be defeated without working together.

"After a year of hardship, we can understand more than ever the significance of a community with a shared future for mankind," Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his New Year address on the last day of 2020.

The pandemic prevented Xi from traveling overseas, but it was a busy year of diplomacy for the Chinese president nevertheless. He had 87 virtual meetings and phone calls with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations and attended 22 bilateral or multilateral events in the form of "cloud diplomacy," calling for solidarity and cooperation to tackle the crisis.

'Most powerful weapon'

China – particularly its central province of Hubei and the provincial capital of Wuhan – was hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak: Nearly 90,000 confirmed cases have been reported on the Chinese mainland and more than 4,600 lives have been lost; residents in the worst-hit regions have endured weeks or even months of lockdowns, while people across the country have been cooperative amid travel restrictions, even during Chinese New Year holidays; the country's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 6.8 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2020.

Making people's lives and health the priority, China has largely cut transmission channels of the virus, despite sporadic cases emerging in winter. Successful epidemic control contributed to a speedy economic recovery, with the country's GDP expanding by 2.3 percent year on year in 2020.

Meanwhile, China is fulfilling its responsibilities as a major country and fighting shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the world against the common threat to mankind that COVID-19 poses.

"Solidarity and cooperation is our most powerful weapon for fighting the virus," Xi said in a speech at the opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly in May.

"This is the key lesson the world has learned from fighting HIV/AIDS, Ebola, avian influenza, influenza A (H1N1) and other major epidemics. And solidarity and cooperation is a sure way through which we, the people of the world, can defeat this novel coronavirus," he said via video link.

