 

DGAP-News Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG prepares for future growth and expands its financial scope

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.02.2021, 18:06  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Financing
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG prepares for future growth and expands its financial scope

16.02.2021 / 18:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

PWO prepares for future growth and expands its financial scope

Oberkirch, February 16, 2021 - PWO announced today in an ad hoc announcement that it has expanded its financial scope with a loan from KfW for EUR 30 million. With the additional funds, a total of over EUR 130 million of free credit lines are now available. This creates the financial scope necessary to allow the Group to consistently pursue its expansion while appropriately addressing the uncertainties associated with a possibly prolonged corona pandemic.

Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer, CFO of PWO AG, is very satisfied with the amount and structure of the financing commitments: "With this financing, we have further increased our available credit lines and have given the Group even more flexibility." In addition to the Group's planned expansion, our primary aim is to further increase the competitive strength of our locations, further expand their technological capabilities, and invest in digitalization.

Carlo Lazzarini, CEO of PWO AG, emphasizes: "Even in these pandemic times, we want to work consistently and without delay on implementing our strategic goals. Numerous development projects and the current high volume of new inquiries underscore our first-class standing with our customers. With innovation-driven solutions, we are actively shaping the mobility of the future. In doing so, we are a preferred partner of our customers."

We have just started to expand our Czech site. Additional operating space of 8,000 sqm is now being leased for this purpose. The site is already the Group's center of excellence for the development and production of vehicle seat solutions that are setting standards worldwide.

In the future, instrument panel carriers will grow to become another key product line at this site. To this end, orders were recently won from existing customers to supply additional vehicle models and, as of 2022, we will also supply two renowned new international customers for important model series of their premium vehicles, which includes electrically driven models.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG prepares for future growth and expands its financial scope DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Financing Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG prepares for future growth and expands its financial scope 16.02.2021 / 18:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Infill- und Erweiterungsbohrungen liefern weitere hochgradige ...
AIXTRON: „NeuroSys' ist ein Zukunftscluster der BMBF-Initiative „Clusters4Future' / ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE gibt Prognose für das abgelaufene Geschäftsjahr 2020 ab
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares signed a binding offer to acquire La Rochette from RDM Group
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Profit and Credit Estimates for 2020
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Powertap's Verwendung von erneuerbarem Erdgas (rng) als Ausgangsmaterial ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG bereitet sich auf künftiges Wachstum vor und erweitert seine finanziellen Spielräume (deutsch)
18:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG bereitet sich auf künftiges Wachstum vor und erweitert seine finanziellen Spielräume
18:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG bereitet sich auf künftiges Wachstum vor und erweitert seine finanziellen Spielräume (deutsch)
18:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG bereitet sich auf künftiges Wachstum vor und erweitert seine finanziellen Spielräume
18:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG prepares for future growth and expands its financial scope
25.01.21
DGAP-DD: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG english
25.01.21
DGAP-DD: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG deutsch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
951
PWO - GANZ frische NEWS !