 

Strengthening of Pherecydes Pharma’s Patent Portfolio with Two New Patents Granted in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 18:00  |  35   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) (FR0011651694 - ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy for the treatment of resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted two patents for its anti-Pseudomonas Aeruginosa and anti-E. Coli phages, in the United States.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, CEO of Pherecydes Pharma, says: "We are very pleased that the USPTO has granted us these two new patents for our anti-Pseudomonas aeruginosa and anti-E. Coli phages. These two new patents in the world's leading healthcare market greatly expand the geographical areas in which our phages are now protected. This is a further evidence of the relevance of the intellectual property strategy we have implemented. We will continue to protect our champion phages with this now proven strategy."

Pherecydes Pharma has an active portfolio of four patents, each covering multiple phages and their variants against the target bacteria: Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia Coli. While some of these patents are currently pending, others have already been granted in major jurisdictions such as the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and Israel.

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in 22 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

