Strengthening of Pherecydes Pharma’s Patent Portfolio with Two New Patents Granted in the United States

Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) (FR0011651694 - ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy for the treatment of resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted two patents for its anti-Pseudomonas Aeruginosa and anti-E. Coli phages, in the United States.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, CEO of Pherecydes Pharma, says: "We are very pleased that the USPTO has granted us these two new patents for our anti-Pseudomonas aeruginosa and anti-E. Coli phages. These two new patents in the world's leading healthcare market greatly expand the geographical areas in which our phages are now protected. This is a further evidence of the relevance of the intellectual property strategy we have implemented. We will continue to protect our champion phages with this now proven strategy."