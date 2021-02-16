 

MICT Announces Closing of $60 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 18:05  |  37   |   |   

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT) (the "Company"), today announced that it closed its previously announced registered direct offering of (i) 22,471,904 shares of common stock, (ii) 22,471,904 Series A Warrants to purchase 22,471,904 shares of common stock and (iii) 11,235,952 Series B Warrants to purchase 11,235,952 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of $2.67. The gross proceeds to MICT from this offering are approximately $60,000,000, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Series A Warrants are exercisable six months after the date of issuance, have an exercise price of $2.80 per share and expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance. The Series B Warrants are exercisable six months after the date of issuance, have an exercise price of $2.80 per share and expire three and one-half years from the date of issuance.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-248602) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") that was declared effective by the SEC on September 14, 2020. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or via telephone at 212-624-2060 or email: prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MICT

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT) operates through its subsidiaries, GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. (“GFHI”) and Micronet Ltd. (“Micronet”). GFHI’s versatile proprietary trading technology platform is designed to serve a large number of high growth sectors in the global fintech space. Primary areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading and wealth management services and sales of insurance products in several high-growth foreign markets, including Asia, where GFHI owns a substantial database of users. Micronet operates in the growing telematics and commercial Mobile Resource Management market, mainly in the United States and Europe. Micronet designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions in challenging work environments.

Forward-looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are predictive in nature. Such forward-looking statements and their implications involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the risks identified in the shelf registration statement and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:
info@mict-inc.com
(201) 225-0190




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MICT Announces Closing of $60 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT) (the "Company"), today announced that it closed its previously announced registered direct offering of (i) 22,471,904 shares of common stock, (ii) 22,471,904 Series A …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
MICT Announces $60 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
10.02.21
MICT Signs New Financial Services Partnership for Commodity Trading and Futures
04.02.21
MICT Strategic Acquisition Secures Valuable Nationwide License to Enable Significant Expansion of Insurance Business in China
01.02.21
MICT’s Subsidiary Micronet Secures a Significant Follow-On Order with One of the World’s Largest Telematics Service Providers
29.01.21
Today’s MICT filing of a resale registration statement amendment relates to the registration of a portion of the restricted shares in issue and does not reflect a new issuance of stock

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
5
Micronet Enertec