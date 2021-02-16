 

Baptist Health Federal Credit Union to deliver a robust digital banking experience with Finastra

Combining Fusion Digital Banking and real-time payment services from Allied Payment Network, Baptist Health FCU will deliver an enhanced experience while reducing costs 

LAKE MARY, Fla, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that Baptist Health Federal Credit Union - a credit union serving Baptist Health of Arkansas, their affiliates, and other health care related groups and organizations - has selected Fusion Digital Banking, to deliver a modern, digital banking experience to its members. In addition to transitioning its entire digital banking to Finastra for a best-in-class, seamless digital experience, the credit union will use Allied Bill Payment from Allied Payment Network for fully-integrated, real-time person-to-person payments and account-to-account transfers.

"Robust digital banking capabilities are no longer just a means to appeal to a young and digitally-savvy member base, they are a must-have for serving our entire member community with the same level of service they can get in a physical branch," said Mike Gorman, CEO, Baptist Health Federal Credit Union. "By being affiliated with Arkansas's largest health system, as well as its nursing college, our digital channels will enable us to best serve our members, even as they launch careers that take them all over the country. And now, in the age of COVID-19, user-friendly access to a complete suite of banking services is more critical than ever before."

Baptist Health FCU is not only improving its member experience, but will be able to do so more cost-effectively than with its current technology, delivering greater value to its members, which is vital to a credit union's mission. Fusion Digital Banking will enable the credit union to reduce its physical costs and reach more members without having to add to its physical presence.

"Baptist Health Federal Credit Union is committed to providing its members with the best experience and level of service available," said Chris Zingo, SVP and GM of Americas Field Operations, Finastra. "Working with Finastra, and leveraging its fintech marketplace, FusionFabric.cloud, the credit union has access to a suite of solutions that deliver on the commitment to their members with improved efficiencies and reduced costs."

