SuperSonic Imagine - Contemplated Recapitalization of the Company - Appointement of an Expert - Convening of the Combined General Shareholders's Meeting

The losses incurred by the Company during the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (which brought the Company shareholders’ equity to a negative amount of 28,378,492.49 euros) have caused the Company to decide to submit an operation of recapitalization to its shareholders in 2021 taking the form of a motivated by losses capital reduction to zero, immediately followed by a share capital increase of an amount of circa 59 million euros, carried out with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights.

On June 16, 2020, the annual general meeting of SuperSonic Imagine’s (Paris:ALSSI) (Euronext Growth: ALSSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible), a company that specializes in ultrasound medical imaging (echography) (the “ Company ”), having noted that, at the end of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, the amount of the Company’s shareholders’ equity had become less than half of the amount of its share capital, decided not to pronounce the early dissolution of the Company and to continue the Company’s activity. As a result, the Company is required to restore its shareholders’ equity to an amount at least equal to half of its share capital by December 31, 2022.

In these conditions, Hologic Hub Ltd., the Company’s majority shareholder with 80.67% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company1, expressed its intent to file a draft simplified tender offer in cash, followed, as the case may be, by a mandatory squeeze-out, in order to offer a liquidity opportunity to the Company’s shareholders before the implementation of the aforementioned recapitalization operations.

In practical terms, the shareholders of the Company may thus either:

- decide not to take part in the share capital increase and to tender their shares to the tender offer initiated by Hologic Hub Ltd.; or

- decide to take part in the Company's capital increase and thus not to tender their shares to the tender offer; since all existing shares will be cancelled as part of the capital reduction to zero, only those shareholders who participate in the capital increase will then retain a stake in the Company.

The main terms and conditions of such operations are described in greater details below.

Combined general shareholders’ meeting to be held on March 26, 2021 with shareholders being able to attend in person

The Company announces that a combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of SuperSonic Imagine’s shareholders will be held on March 26, 2021, at 10 am, at the Company’s registered office located 150, rue René Descartes, Les Jardins de la Duranne, 13857 Aix-en-Provence, France.