 

SuperSonic Imagine - Contemplated Recapitalization of the Company - Appointement of an Expert - Convening of the Combined General Shareholders's Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 18:53  |  76   |   |   

Regulatory News:

On June 16, 2020, the annual general meeting of SuperSonic Imagine’s (Paris:ALSSI) (Euronext Growth: ALSSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible), a company that specializes in ultrasound medical imaging (echography) (the “Company”), having noted that, at the end of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, the amount of the Company’s shareholders’ equity had become less than half of the amount of its share capital, decided not to pronounce the early dissolution of the Company and to continue the Company’s activity. As a result, the Company is required to restore its shareholders’ equity to an amount at least equal to half of its share capital by December 31, 2022.

The losses incurred by the Company during the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (which brought the Company shareholders’ equity to a negative amount of 28,378,492.49 euros) have caused the Company to decide to submit an operation of recapitalization to its shareholders in 2021 taking the form of a motivated by losses capital reduction to zero, immediately followed by a share capital increase of an amount of circa 59 million euros, carried out with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights.

In these conditions, Hologic Hub Ltd., the Company’s majority shareholder with 80.67% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company1, expressed its intent to file a draft simplified tender offer in cash, followed, as the case may be, by a mandatory squeeze-out, in order to offer a liquidity opportunity to the Company’s shareholders before the implementation of the aforementioned recapitalization operations.

In practical terms, the shareholders of the Company may thus either:

- decide not to take part in the share capital increase and to tender their shares to the tender offer initiated by Hologic Hub Ltd.; or

- decide to take part in the Company's capital increase and thus not to tender their shares to the tender offer; since all existing shares will be cancelled as part of the capital reduction to zero, only those shareholders who participate in the capital increase will then retain a stake in the Company.

The main terms and conditions of such operations are described in greater details below.

Combined general shareholders’ meeting to be held on March 26, 2021 with shareholders being able to attend in person

The Company announces that a combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of SuperSonic Imagine’s shareholders will be held on March 26, 2021, at 10 am, at the Company’s registered office located 150, rue René Descartes, Les Jardins de la Duranne, 13857 Aix-en-Provence, France.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SuperSonic Imagine - Contemplated Recapitalization of the Company - Appointement of an Expert - Convening of the Combined General Shareholders's Meeting Regulatory News: On June 16, 2020, the annual general meeting of SuperSonic Imagine’s (Paris:ALSSI) (Euronext Growth: ALSSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible), a company that specializes in ultrasound medical imaging (echography) (the “Company”), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Sesen Bio Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of its Biologics License Application for ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against bluebird bio, Inc. and ...
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
SuperSonic Imagine Announces Its 2020 Results