enCore Energy Corp. Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement Financing to $15 Million

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- enCore Energy Corp. (TSXV:EU) (“enCore Energy Corp.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand in connection with its previously announced marketed private placement, the Company and a syndicate of agents co-lead by Clarus Securities Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (the “Co-Lead Agents”), along with PowerOne Capital Markets Limited (together with the Co-Lead Agents, each an “Agent”), have agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering to $15,000,000 (the “Offering”) through an Offering of 15,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) to be priced at $1.00 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.30 for 36 months following the completion of the Offering.

The proceeds raised from the Offering will be used by the Company for the refurbishment of the Rosita Plant to operational status and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about March 2, 2021, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities to be issued under this Offering will be offered by way of private placement exemptions in all the provinces of Canada. The Units to be issued under this Offering may also be offered offshore, including in the United Kingdom pursuant to applicable exemptions and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

