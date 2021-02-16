 

Connected Cars Become an Innovative Lead Generation Channel for Usage-Based Insurance Through New Verisk Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 19:00  |  45   |   |   

Nationwide’s SmartRide program first to use Discount Alert, a telematics-driven solution that enables insurers to segment and deliver targeted in-app marketing offers to consenting connected car owners

Jersey City, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connected cars are becoming a powerful lead generation channel for usage-based insurance (UBI) with Discount Alert, a new program from Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK). Multiple top U.S. auto insurers are already using connected car telemetry from the Verisk Data Exchange for behavior-based auto insurance rating. Now with Discount Alert, insurers can use automakers’ digital ecosystems to directly engage with consumers who choose to share their driving data and reward their safe driving behaviors with personalized insurance offers.

Discount Alert is a robust solution that can improve insurers’ marketing effectiveness through proactive prospecting. Insurers leverage historical, anonymized telemetry data from consenting drivers in the Verisk Data Exchange to identify target prospects through their own custom segmentation models. Discount Alert then delivers personalized insurance offers to target prospects through automakers’ mobile apps and online auto owners’ portals. These marketing messages can be customized by the insurer and, optionally, include the driver’s specific behavior-based discount, a truly personalized experience and powerful incentive to proactively begin a quote.

“In the highly competitive world of auto insurance marketing, preferred risks can be difficult to identify and costly to acquire,” said Karthik Balakrishnan, Ph.D., senior vice president and general manager of Verisk’s telematics business. “Connected car ecosystems are an untapped opportunity for insurance marketing, and Discount Alert provides the reach and data-driven capabilities for insurers to benefit from this exciting new marketing frontier.”

In use today by Nationwide Insurance’s SmartRide program, Discount Alert is also the first step on a streamlined, customer-friendly UBI buyers’ journey. When a consumer consents to share data, Nationwide delivers their personalized driving discount at the point of quote, bypassing a lengthy driving observation period.

“Discount Alert allows us to provide the benefits of our SmartRide program instantly at point of quote. It eliminates the need to wait to be rewarded for safe driving and makes participating in our telematics programs easy for the customer and agent,” said Josh Otis, product director at Nationwide.

Through integration with other Verisk products, Discount Alert can further enhance the customer experience. When a driver begins a quote, the solution can work in tandem with Verisk’s LightSpeed Auto platform to provide robust prefill data to boost the ease and speed of applying for insurance, benefiting both consumer drivers and auto insurers. 

The Verisk Data Exchange is a leading Internet of Things (IoT) and telematics platform, helping personal and commercial lines insurers to harness the power of data from the connected world. The Exchange works with numerous automotive manufacturers - including Ford, General Motors, Honda and Hyundai – and applies artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to generate insights that enable superior decision-making across the life cycle of insurers’ telematics programs. With over 7.5 million vehicles and 230 billion miles of driving data, the Exchange is one of the largest of its kind.

Learn more about the exciting new Discount Alert program.

About Verisk 
Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Brett Garrison
Edelman for Verisk
917-639-4903
Verisk@Edelman.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Connected Cars Become an Innovative Lead Generation Channel for Usage-Based Insurance Through New Verisk Program Nationwide’s SmartRide program first to use Discount Alert, a telematics-driven solution that enables insurers to segment and deliver targeted in-app marketing offers to consenting connected car ownersJersey City, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia (1) 
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group and Netki Partner to Integrate ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Universal Property Expands Underwriting and Claims Analytics, Improves Customer Experience with Verisk’s Ecosystem of Insurance Solutions
09.02.21
Universal Property Expands Underwriting and Claims Analytics, Improves Customer Experience with Verisk’s Ecosystem of Insurance Solutions
08.02.21
Property & Casualty Insurers Report 27.5% Drop in Net Income During First Nine Months of 2020
04.02.21
Claims Handling Just Got Easier for Insurers and Consumers with Plnar and Verisk Integration
27.01.21
Property Carriers Beat Fraud with New Prior Loss Images in Verisk’s ISO ClaimSearch
27.01.21
Verisk to Announce Fiscal Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on February 23, 2021
25.01.21
Fire Departments Can Improve Fire Safety with Free Analytics Platform from Verisk
19.01.21
AIR Worldwide Collaborates with experts at the Brookings Institution and AXIS Capital to Quantify the Impact from Climate Change on Hurricane Risk

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
00:49 Uhr
2
New Verisk Data Exchange Integration for Insurance Telematics Now Available on the Geotab Marketplac