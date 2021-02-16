Lake Giles Feasibility Study Update Macarthur Appoints Leading Consultants to Advise Owners Team and Enhance Study Delivery Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 16.02.2021, 19:14 | 67 | 0 | 0 16.02.2021, 19:14 | VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed the following leading consultants to enhance the delivery of the Feasibility Study for the high-grade magnetite, Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia:

Study Management : Optimize Group (“Optimize”) has been appointed to provide study management services and to assist it in the preparation of the final Feasibility Study Reports.





: Optimize Group (“Optimize”) has been appointed to provide study management services and to assist it in the preparation of the final Feasibility Study Reports. Transport Logistics : Projectus Infrastructure (“Projectus”) has been appointed to provide transport infrastructure (rail and port) optimisation support for the delivery of the Feasibility Study.





: Projectus Infrastructure (“Projectus”) has been appointed to provide transport infrastructure (rail and port) optimisation support for the delivery of the Feasibility Study. Economic Modelling: FTI Consulting (“FTI”) has been appointed to provide economic and financial modelling services for the Feasibility Study.

Highlights of Optimize Group Appointment Highly regarded study management consultant Optimize, appointed to support Macarthur’s owners’ team.





Optimize will provide key study management support functions.





Appointment will provide Macarthur with access to a broad range of technical disciplines necessary for optimal management of externally appointed study consultants, critical assessment of study deliverables and the efficient control of study costs.





Appointment will provide enhanced rigor to the study process and to ensure that the Feasibility Study is delivered within expected timeframes and approved budget. Highlights of Projectus Infrastructure Appointment Highly regarded Australian infrastructure advisory and services firm Projectus, has been appointed to provide transport infrastructure advisory and feasibility study services.





Appointment will provide access to specialist services for the development of a robust mine-to-port transport infrastructure configuration and operating model.





Appointment will assist Macarthur to: identify transport infrastructure alignment, access and interface issues (across road transport, rail and port);



create a detailed route to market operating plan to inform Macarthur’s approach to commercial rail and port contract negotiations; and



mitigate potential project operations risks.

Highlights of FTI Consulting Appointment Highly regarded global management consultancy FTI appointed to support Macarthur's owners' team to provide financial modelling services for development of an advanced financial model for the Feasibility Study.



