 

Lake Giles Feasibility Study Update Macarthur Appoints Leading Consultants to Advise Owners Team and Enhance Study Delivery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed the following leading consultants to enhance the delivery of the Feasibility Study for the high-grade magnetite, Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia:

  • Study Management: Optimize Group (“Optimize”) has been appointed to provide study management services and to assist it in the preparation of the final Feasibility Study Reports.

  • Transport Logistics: Projectus Infrastructure (“Projectus”) has been appointed to provide transport infrastructure (rail and port) optimisation support for the delivery of the Feasibility Study.

  • Economic Modelling: FTI Consulting (“FTI”) has been appointed to provide economic and financial modelling services for the Feasibility Study.

Highlights of Optimize Group Appointment

  • Highly regarded study management consultant Optimize, appointed to support Macarthur’s owners’ team.

  • Optimize will provide key study management support functions.

  • Appointment will provide Macarthur with access to a broad range of technical disciplines necessary for optimal management of externally appointed study consultants, critical assessment of study deliverables and the efficient control of study costs.

  • Appointment will provide enhanced rigor to the study process and to ensure that the Feasibility Study is delivered within expected timeframes and approved budget.

Highlights of Projectus Infrastructure Appointment

  • Highly regarded Australian infrastructure advisory and services firm Projectus, has been appointed to provide transport infrastructure advisory and feasibility study services.

  • Appointment will provide access to specialist services for the development of a robust mine-to-port transport infrastructure configuration and operating model.

  • Appointment will assist Macarthur to:
    • identify transport infrastructure alignment, access and interface issues (across road transport, rail and port);

    • create a detailed route to market operating plan to inform Macarthur’s approach to commercial rail and port contract negotiations; and

    • mitigate potential project operations risks.

Highlights of FTI Consulting Appointment

  • Highly regarded global management consultancy FTI appointed to support Macarthur’s owners’ team to provide financial modelling services for development of an advanced financial model for the Feasibility Study.
