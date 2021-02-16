 

Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 19:00  |  65   |   |   

All amounts expressed in US dollars

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced it has reached an agreement to sell its 100% interest in the Lagunas Norte mine in Peru (“Lagunas Norte”) to Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore) (“Boroo”) for a total consideration of up to $81 million, plus the assumption by Boroo of Barrick’s closure liability relating to Lagunas Norte of $226 million backed by an existing $173 million bonding obligation.

The total consideration consists of an up-front cash payment of $20 million, additional cash consideration of $10 million payable on the first anniversary of closing and $20 million payable on the second anniversary of closing, a 2% net smelter return royalty (“NSR”) on gold and silver produced through the refractory sulphide ore project (“PMR”), which will terminate once one million ounces of gold has been produced and which may be purchased by Boroo for a limited period of time after closing for $16 million, plus a contingent payment of up to $15 million which is based upon the average gold price per ounce for the two-year period immediately following closing (“Average Gold Price”). The contingent payment, which is payable two years following closing, is $5 million if the Average Gold Price is greater than $1,600 and less than $1,700; $10 million if the Average Gold Price is greater than $1,700 and less than $1,800; and $15 million if the Average Gold Price exceeds $1,800.

Boroo will also assume 100% of the $173 million reclamation bond obligations for Lagunas Norte in two tranches: 50% on closing and 50% within one year of closing. The deferred payments, the contingent payments, and the obligation to replace the second tranche of the reclamation bond obligations will be secured.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the sale was in line with Barrick’s policy of selling non-core interests — a process which has already realized some $1.5 billion — in order to focus its portfolio on Tier One1 assets. The proposed acquisition would benefit the mine’s stakeholders in Peru by giving Boroo the opportunity to extend its life by accessing satellite resources and adapting the infrastructure.

The Latin American region remains an important destination for Barrick, and the company will keep a team in Peru to continue to develop its portfolio of exploration assets and to pursue opportunities to find and operate world-class gold and or copper mines in that country.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine All amounts expressed in US dollars TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced it has reached an agreement to sell its 100% interest in the Lagunas Norte mine in Peru (“Lagunas Norte”) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia (1) 
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group and Netki Partner to Integrate ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:19 Uhr
Agnico Eagle Mines : Aktie nach den Zahlen 
15.02.21
Goldminen-Aktien: Hier fällt die endgültige Entscheidung
15.02.21
Kinross Gold: Aktie nach den Zahlen
15.02.21
Gold : Comeback (noch einmal) verschoben
09.02.21
goldinvest.de: Goldpreis - CIBC-Analysten erwarten jetzt noch 2.100 USD pro Unze
06.02.21
Agnico Eagle Mines: Spannung vor den Zahlen
06.02.21
Loulo-Gounkoto Beats Guidance, Plans to Replace Depleted Reserves
06.02.21
Explosive NEUVORSTELLUNG: HAMMER-IPO als echter GEHEIMTIPP! Goldprojekte neben Mega-Lagerstätten mit mehr als 100 Mio. Unzen Gold!
05.02.21
Goldexperte Bußler: Bei Silber spielt die Musik
04.02.21
Tongon Gets It Right

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:45 Uhr
7.049
Barrick Gold -- Bullen-Thread
21.01.21
20.847
Barrick Gold -- KURSEXPLOSION ERWARTET !!!
12.12.20
2
Warum kauft Warren Buffett Gold?
10.08.20
5.512
Barrick Gold (bitte hier nur charttechnische Betrachtungen)