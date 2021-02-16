ImmuCell to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

The Company has scheduled a conference call the next morning, Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 9:00 AM ET to review the results.

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, will report unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Interested parties can access the conference call scheduled by the Company to review the full year 2020 financial results by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing confirmation #10151096.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business which will be posted under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com after the market closes on Monday, February 22, 2021, or by request to the Company. The Company expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on or about March 30, 2021.

About ImmuCell (Nasdaq: ICCC):

ImmuCell Corporation's purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense, providing Immediate Immunity to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

Contact: Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO ImmuCell Corporation (207) 878-2770 Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame Lytham Partners, LLC (602) 889-9700 iccc@lythampartners.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements (Safe Harbor Statement):