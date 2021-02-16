Security Federal Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

AIKEN, S.C., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation, parent company of Security Federal Bank, is pleased to announce that a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid on or about March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2021.



This is the one hundred twenty-first consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders since the Bank’s conversion in October of 1987 from a mutual to a stock form of ownership. The dividend was declared as a result of the Bank’s continued profitability.