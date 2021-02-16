GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC., AND GOLD TRANSACTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. MOVE FORWARD WITH CONTINUING DUE DILIGENCE

The expected closing date of the final, binding acquisition agreement, defining the terms of the acquisition of GTI by GTII, including an assessment of its assets and operations going forward, is still anticipated to be completed by February 28, 2021. www.otcmarkets.com/stock/gtii

New York, New York, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or “The Company”), www.gtii-us.com , a development stage company, focused on acquiring new and innovative technologies in diverse industries, has successfully completed the first round of mutual due diligence with Gold Transactions International, Inc. (“GTI”). GTII has commenced its review of GTI’s operations and its relationships with several private entities involved with GTI’s gold purchasing operations in foreign countries, including its gold refineries and storage facilities located in Dubai. GTI affiliates are registered members of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (“DMCC”), headquartered in Dubai. The DMCC is a Dubai government organization established in 2002 as a free-trade zone to enhance commodity trade flows. Membership in the DMCC allows GTI affiliates to transport, store, assay and refine gold purchased in that part of the world. It also provides the necessary facilities to transfer and sell the refined gold to its customers. The DMCC is the fastest-growing trade zone in the world, employs 60,000 people, is home to 18,000 registered companies, including many large and well-known U.S. companies, and represents 180 other countries around the globe. Information on the DMCC can be found at www.dmcc.ae .

GTII’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Reichman stated, “Our GTII team is satisfied with the content and timing of our first round of mutual due diligence. We had an informative call with the President of the GTI affiliate in Dubai and have since exchanged documentation that puts us in a position to take our relationship to the next level. We are pleased to announce that all is moving forward as planned”.

GTI’s Chief Executive Officer, Tsuimei Wang added, “As a CPA, I have had a relationship with GTII personnel for 10 years and am well versed in GTII’s business model. GTI is fortunate to have an opportunity to combine our efforts with GTII’s experienced management team to expand our operations and influence. GTI’s next evolutionary step was to find a partner to assist us in increasing our purchasing power here in the U.S. and in other parts of the world, and we believe GTII is that partner. Our due diligence is moving forward smoothly, and the closing of our agreement is on schedule.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, is a development stage company, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

