Forerunner Ventures selects SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions to empower their investments and research

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey , a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that Forerunner Ventures, a top early stage venture capital firm, has selected SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions to power its investment and research program.

Forerunner Ventures uses SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions to gather consumer feedback as part of their investment process and research practice. As a consumer-focused VC firm, Forerunner is committed to engaging with a diverse group of consumers on timely and relevant topics, products, and services, and SurveyMonkey offers an agile solution to quickly and cost-effectively gather these insights. Forerunner Ventures has investments in leading companies including Away, Chime, Glossier, Homebase, JOOR, Narvar, Warby Parker, and more.

SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions make it easy to collect quality data from a target audience, fast. The on-demand market research offerings include flexible surveys, the integrated SurveyMonkey Audience panel that provides instant access to 80+ million respondents worldwide, expert solutions for concept and creative testing with built-in methodology and AI-Powered Insights, and research services like survey design, translations, and reporting. Companies like IBM, Allbirds, Chime, and Spectrum Equity use SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions for a variety of market research use cases, including market sizing, brand tracking, ad testing, customer profiling, product development, content marketing, investment research, and more.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience , market research , and survey feedback . The company’s platform empowers more than 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents . SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions , and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.