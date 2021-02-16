 

Forerunner Ventures selects SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions to empower their investments and research

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 19:48  |  67   |   |   

SurveyMonkey’s easy-to-use, on-demand Market Research Solutions enable Forerunner Ventures to gather insights from a diverse consumer audience in a timely, cost-effective manner

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey, a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that Forerunner Ventures, a top early stage venture capital firm, has selected SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions to power its investment and research program.

Forerunner Ventures uses SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions to gather consumer feedback as part of their investment process and research practice. As a consumer-focused VC firm, Forerunner is committed to engaging with a diverse group of consumers on timely and relevant topics, products, and services, and SurveyMonkey offers an agile solution to quickly and cost-effectively gather these insights. Forerunner Ventures has investments in leading companies including Away, Chime, Glossier, Homebase, JOOR, Narvar, Warby Parker, and more.

SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions make it easy to collect quality data from a target audience, fast. The on-demand market research offerings include flexible surveys, the integrated SurveyMonkey Audience panel that provides instant access to 80+ million respondents worldwide, expert solutions for concept and creative testing with built-in methodology and AI-Powered Insights, and research services like survey design, translations, and reporting. Companies like IBM, Allbirds, Chime, and Spectrum Equity use SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions for a variety of market research use cases, including market sizing, brand tracking, ad testing, customer profiling, product development, content marketing, investment research, and more.

About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers more than 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Media Contact:
pr@surveymonkey.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forerunner Ventures selects SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions to empower their investments and research SurveyMonkey’s easy-to-use, on-demand Market Research Solutions enable Forerunner Ventures to gather insights from a diverse consumer audience in a timely, cost-effective mannerSAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SurveyMonkey, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia (1) 
Avricore Health Partners With Avrok Laboratories to Offer Real-Time COVID-19 Screening for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
SurveyMonkey Announces Availability of GetFeedback’s Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud
11.02.21
SurveyMonkey Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
11.02.21
SurveyMonkey kündigt die Verfügbarkeit der Integration von GetFeedback in die Salesforce Commerce Cloud an
27.01.21
Carrefour chooses SurveyMonkey’s CX solution GetFeedback to optimize its customer experience at scale
21.01.21
SurveyMonkey to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 11, 2021