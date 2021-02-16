DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Forecast for fiscal year 2021 - Beiersdorf increases investment in sustainability, digitalization and growth markets 16-Feb-2021 / 20:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

At its meeting today, the Executive Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, passed a resolution with the approval of the Supervisory Board to increase investments under the C.A.R.E.+ strategy. Over the next five years, an additional €300 million will be invested in sustainability, digitalization and growth markets.

Against this background, in fiscal year 2021 the Consumer business segment is expected to achieve an operating EBIT margin (before extraordinary effects) at prior year's level (2020: 12.3%) and positive sales growth. Given the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in large parts of the world, particularly in Europe and the growth markets, a reliable forecast for fiscal year 2021 is difficult. With respect to the post-COVID-19 period, the Executive Board assumes that the EBIT margin in the Consumer business segment will grow ahead of sales, including significant investments in the strategic C.A.R.E.+ priorities.

The operating EBIT margin (before extraordinary effects) in the tesa business segment in fiscal year 2021 is expected to be down on the previous year despite positive sales growth, also due to significant investments in the strategic focus areas (digitalization, growth, sustainability). On this basis, the Executive Board projects positive sales growth and an operating EBIT margin (before extraordinary effects) at the prior year's level for the Group.

In fiscal year 2020, an operating EBIT margin (before extraordinary effects) of 12.3% (sales: -6.6%), was achieved in the Consumer business segment, 15.4% (sales:

-1.5%) in the tesa business segment and 12.9% (sales: -5.7%) for the Group.

Contact:Dr. Jens GeißlerHead of Investor RelationsTel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000Anke SchmidtVice President Corporate CommunicationsTel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516

16-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Unnastraße 48 20245 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 4909-0 Fax: +49 (0)40 4909-34 34 E-mail: kontakt@Beiersdorf.com Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com ISIN: DE0005200000 WKN: 520000 Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1168833

End of Announcement DGAP News Service