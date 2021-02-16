Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCB) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Protective to The Progressive Corporation.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Protective shareholders will receive $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock they own. On behalf of Protective shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.