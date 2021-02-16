Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs DTC / Digital Acceleration Conference

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Chip Bergh, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Harmit Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs DTC / Digital Acceleration Conference, held virtually, on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, please visit https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1429781&tp_key=1931076 .... A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours on http://investors.levistrauss.com through Wednesday, March 17, 2021.