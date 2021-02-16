 

Waters Corporation Presentation at the 41st Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference to Be Audio Webcast Live

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 20:30  |  54   |   |   

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the Cowen Healthcare Conference virtually on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 at 2:40PM Eastern Standard Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by logging on to Waters Corporation’s website www.waters.com in the investor relations’ section and clicking on “Cowen Healthcare Conference.”

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Waters Redefines Laboratory Science with New ACQUITY PREMIER Liquid Chromatography Solution
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Waters Corporation Presentation at the 41st Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference to Be Audio Webcast Live Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the Cowen Healthcare Conference virtually on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 at 2:40PM Eastern Standard Time. Interested …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Sesen Bio Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of its Biologics License Application for ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Waters Redefines Laboratory Science with New ACQUITY PREMIER Liquid Chromatography Solution(1) 
02.02.21
Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
28.01.21
Waters Corporation Recognized for Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation
27.01.21
Waters Otto SPEcialist Positive Pressure Manifold Improves Reproducibility and Reliability of Solid-Phase Extraction (SPE)
19.01.21
Waters Corporation Q4 2020 Financial Results Webcast Invitation

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
2
Waters Redefines Laboratory Science with New ACQUITY PREMIER Liquid Chromatography Solution