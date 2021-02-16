 

Big Screen Entertainment and The Princess Network Announce Launch of Exciting New Brand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 20:47  |  17   |   |   

Now Everyone Can Be a Princess – Thanks to Movie Royalty

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enchanting new lifestyle brand The Princess Network announces its grand royal opening.

A partner to production company Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG), the majestic venture features an online fashion store, interactive blog, streaming TV content, and more to encourage customers of all backgrounds to embrace their inner princess.

It’s all the creation of true movie royalty – Kimberley Kates and Diane Franklin, who played iconic Princesses Joanna and Elizabeth in the beloved historical adventure film, “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” and have loved the princess lifestyle ever since.

With their royal credentials established, the entrepreneurial pair combined their business savvy and creative backgrounds to build a truly magical brand that embraces the magical feeling of being a princess, no matter who you are.

“Building this business has been a wonderful fairytale for us, and now we’re ready to bring some happily ever after magic to people worldwide. We are totally inclusive, anyone can be a princess, regardless of gender, age, race or size. We’re thrilled to share this adventure of compassion and kindness with everyone, there are endless possibilities for the potential of this company,” said Kimberley Kates, who is also CEO of partner company Big Screen Entertainment Group.

From offering elegant royal accessories to sharing tips for living like a princess, their website at www.theprincess.network is designed as a portal to help everyone’s royal fantasies come true.

“I am very excited to be part of this very excellent adventure with Kimberley. We wanted to create a world where anyone could be a Princess regardless of status. Empowering others to feel beautiful, confident and capable is what we are all about,” added Diane Franklin, whose many other notable film roles include “Amityville II” and “Better Off Dead.”

Based in Beverly Hills, California, The Princess Network’s team also includes businesswomen Gretchen Landin and Sarah Starling who have been working on products, content, and designs. Gretchen’s career in design and Sarah’s professional writing history lend themselves perfectly to the creation of this brand.

Expansion plans include fairytale-themed films and TV shows with merchandise tie-ins, travel to royal castles, royal pet products, strategic partnerships, educational products and a streaming channel.

Big Screen Entertainment will produce The Princess Network media projects, BSEG are also partners on the merchandise division. A new fairytale themed movie is slated to begin this year.

Visit www.theprincess.network to learn more

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)
Big Screen Entertainment Group is a well-established distribution and production company based in Los Angeles which turned 15-years old this year. The Company has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally and China. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Contact: Lorraine Lee
310-770-1880
princess@theprincess.network
Big@bigscreenent.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a806be6-0c13-4749 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74f53c71-c080-4682 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58478b50-0040-4c45 ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Big Screen Entertainment and The Princess Network Announce Launch of Exciting New Brand Now Everyone Can Be a Princess – Thanks to Movie RoyaltyBEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enchanting new lifestyle brand The Princess Network announces its grand royal opening. A partner to production company Big Screen …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia (1) 
Avricore Health Partners With Avrok Laboratories to Offer Real-Time COVID-19 Screening for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Big Screen Bringing Sci-Fi Series ‘Singularity Principle’ to the Small Screen