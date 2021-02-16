Faraday Future Announces Three New Members to Its Advisory Board

The Advisory Board serves as a sounding board for critical elements at FF such as fundraising, publicity and product planning. Being leaders in their respective fields, the Advisory Board members help to ensure FF product, technologies and business strategies are fully vetted before being released to the public.

Faraday Future (FF), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, announced three new members to its strategic Advisory Board today including John Chiang, Ian Rogoff and Margaret “Peggy” Taylor. The Board is now made up of six civic and business leaders who will serve as trusted advisors to FF.

“We are privileged that these new members have joined this esteemed group of diverse leaders, who share our company vision, and have joined us to help FF through our future phases of growth,” said Carsten Breitfeld, Global CEO of FF. “The Advisory Board brings outside perspective, new creative ideas and a wealth of industry experience that helps the company achieve its mission and strategic goals and offers recommendations for improvements to enhance our business.”

Advisory Board members are chosen for their experience and their willingness to provide non-biased opinions and guidance to help FF achieve its vision of creating integrated and leading-edge products and technologies to improve lives with the least impact to our environment.

“I am convinced this company can do extraordinary things in the EV and mobility space,” said new Advisory Board member John Chiang, former Treasurer and Controller of the state of California. “I am excited and honored to play a role in helping FF establish a strong presence in the global EV marketplace.”

Members of the Advisory Board include:

John Chiang – Serves as a member of the board of directors of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMEH), Zeuss Technologies and Aegis Systems. In addition, he serves on the corporate advisory boards of Pasadena Private Finance, Calyx Peak and Adept Development. Mr. Chiang was a former Treasurer and Controller of the State of California.

Zhu Xiao Di – Currently the Executive Director at the Coalition of Asian American Business Organizations (CAABO), whose mission is to grow Asian American businesses nationally and to educate the general public on business development issues affecting Asian-Americans in the United States. Mr. Di has been a researcher at Harvard and a consultant with Arthur Andersen LLP.