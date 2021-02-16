Kronos Advanced Technologies Announces SARS-CoV-2 Test Results for Its Line of Air Purifiers

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, February 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today the results in testing data conducted by an independent government-compliant, biosafety biology laboratory at Democritus University of Thrace which is ranked in the top 10 universities in Greece, European Union.

Once the Company applies for FDA clearance, these results will be submitted to the FDA for review. Kronos Technology performs materially faster on airborne pathogens than any other known air purification technology. The patented Kronos CORE TPA Technology is utilized in all models of Kronos air purifiers.

Recently published research Modelling aerosol transport and virus exposure with numerical simulations in relation to SARS-CoV-2 transmission by inhalation indoors indicated that the virus could remain infective in aerosols for 3 hours. The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been reported to be of size 80–100 nm being approximate of size by a factor of 10–20 times smaller in diameter than commonly observed droplets from speaking. COVID-19 patients can spread the disease before the onset of clinical symptoms, and asymptomatic persons infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are able to transmit the disease, which makes it challenging to control the progression of the pandemic. The aerosol particles in the exhalation air by an infected person during breathing, speaking, sneezing, and coughing may carry airborne pathogens, which may cause infectious diseases if inhaled by others.

Kronos is working with its manufacturer to confirm the airborne disinfection rate on the SARS-CoV-2 virus for our air purifiers. Kronos CORE patented TPA technology located inside Kronos air purification devices is beyond traditional ionic Technology, tested as the most effective clean indoor air solution on the market. Kronos air purifiers destroy and eliminate airborne particles down to 0.0146 microns and is the most eco-friendly and waste-free solution for unhealthy indoor air quality problems.