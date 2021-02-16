 

Kronos Advanced Technologies Announces SARS-CoV-2 Test Results for Its Line of Air Purifiers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 21:39  |  103   |   |   

Kronos Air Purifiers Provide 99.02% COVID-19 Virus Reduction Rate According to Independent Laboratory Study

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, February 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today the results in testing data conducted by an independent government-compliant, biosafety biology laboratory at Democritus University of Thrace which is ranked in the top 10 universities in Greece, European Union.

The test results established a 99.02% kill rate (airborne disinfection reduction rate) of live airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus in just 30 seconds, within a six cubic feet test chamber, with Model 5 (X5) patented air purification based on Kronos CORE Technology.

Once the Company applies for FDA clearance, these results will be submitted to the FDA for review.  Kronos Technology performs materially faster on airborne pathogens than any other known air purification technology. The patented Kronos CORE TPA Technology is utilized in all models of Kronos air purifiers.

Recently published research Modelling aerosol transport and virus exposure with numerical simulations in relation to SARS-CoV-2 transmission by inhalation indoors indicated that the virus could remain infective in aerosols for 3 hours. The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been reported to be of size 80–100 nm being approximate of size by a factor of 10–20 times smaller in diameter than commonly observed droplets from speaking. COVID-19 patients can spread the disease before the onset of clinical symptoms, and asymptomatic persons infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are able to transmit the disease, which makes it challenging to control the progression of the pandemic. The aerosol particles in the exhalation air by an infected person during breathing, speaking, sneezing, and coughing may carry airborne pathogens, which may cause infectious diseases if inhaled by others.

Kronos is working with its manufacturer to confirm the airborne disinfection rate on the SARS-CoV-2 virus for our air purifiers.  Kronos CORE patented TPA technology located inside Kronos air purification devices is beyond traditional ionic Technology, tested as the most effective clean indoor air solution on the market. Kronos air purifiers destroy and eliminate airborne particles down to 0.0146 microns and is the most eco-friendly and waste-free solution for unhealthy indoor air quality problems.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kronos Advanced Technologies Announces SARS-CoV-2 Test Results for Its Line of Air Purifiers Kronos Air Purifiers Provide 99.02% COVID-19 Virus Reduction Rate According to Independent Laboratory StudyLos Angeles, CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Los Angeles, CA, February 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia (1) 
Avricore Health Partners With Avrok Laboratories to Offer Real-Time COVID-19 Screening for ...
Aqua Metals Reaches Agreement With Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycler to Lease-to-Buy the ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES FILES FOR PROVISIONAL US PATENT PROTECTION FOR NEW TYPE OF AIR PURIFICATION DEVICE WITH BUILT-IN DOGECOIN MINING RIG
05.02.21
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF OUR AIRDOG PURIFIRS REBRANDED AS “AIRDOGE” AS A NUMBERED, LIMITED EDITION.
01.02.21
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES WILL ACCEPT DOGECOIN AS PAYMENT FOR AIR PURIFIERS AND PPE SUPPLIES.
28.01.21
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES' SMART PROXIMITY SENSOR ENABLES OSHA/CDC COMPLIANT COVID-19 WORKPLACE PREPAREDNESS PLANNING BY UTILIZING OUR CANARIO2B SMART SOCIAL DISTANCING PLATFORM
21.01.21
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES AIR PURIFIERS HELPING SCHOOLS REOPEN IN 2020-21.