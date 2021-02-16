Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has launched the MC250 and MC500 containerized Proton PEM electrolysers.

“We are proud to officially launch the MC250 and MC500, representing automated MW-class on-site hydrogen generators utilizing a modular containerized design for ease of installation and integration. Nel is pleased to expand our product offering with additional two world-class hydrogen generators and we are already experiencing significant interest for these solutions in the market,” says Filip Smeets, SVP Electrolyser Division of Nel.

The containerized MC250 and MC500 will be delivered as standard 1.25 and 2.5 MW (246 and 492 Nm3/h) configurations respectively. The new products are integrating Nel’s newly developed 1.25 MW PEM cell-stack, allowing for higher capacities per unit and lower cost. The platform allows multiple units to be integrated easily in the field, which was a key consideration during the development.