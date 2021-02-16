 

Nel ASA Nel Launches MC250 and MC500 Containerized Large-Scale PEM Electrolysers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 21:47  |  46   |   |   

Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has launched the MC250 and MC500 containerized Proton PEM electrolysers.

“We are proud to officially launch the MC250 and MC500, representing automated MW-class on-site hydrogen generators utilizing a modular containerized design for ease of installation and integration. Nel is pleased to expand our product offering with additional two world-class hydrogen generators and we are already experiencing significant interest for these solutions in the market,” says Filip Smeets, SVP Electrolyser Division of Nel.

The containerized MC250 and MC500 will be delivered as standard 1.25 and 2.5 MW (246 and 492 Nm3/h) configurations respectively. The new products are integrating Nel’s newly developed 1.25 MW PEM cell-stack, allowing for higher capacities per unit and lower cost. The platform allows multiple units to be integrated easily in the field, which was a key consideration during the development.

“We are paying close attention to the market and our customers’ needs. With the containerized M Series PEM electrolysers, we are offering the same robustness and reliability of our conventional M Series units, enabling faster and more flexible installation,” Smeets concludes.

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles - without the emissions.



