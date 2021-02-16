 

Arena Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on February 23

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a question and answer session via conference call and live webcast with the investment community the same day at 4:30 PM ET.

Conference Call & Webcast Information
 When: Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 4:30 PM ET
Dial-in: (877) 643-7155 (United States) or (914) 495-8552 (International)
Conference ID: 1778476

Please join the conference call at least 20 minutes early to register. You can access the live webcast under the investor relations section of Arena's website. A replay of the conference call will be archived for 30 days after the call.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

ARENA Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose – deliver our important medicines to patients.

In a rapidly changing global market, we work with a sense of urgency every day to understand the needs of all our stakeholders, identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get our medicines to patients, and relentlessly execute until it’s done.

ARENA - Care More. Act Differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Arena's position, drive, portfolio, prioritization, financial position, team, and building of the company. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.



Wertpapier


