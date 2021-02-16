Park City Group Reports 7% Increase in Revenue, Net Income More than Doubles, Cash of $23.9 Million for Fiscal Second Quarter 2021

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., which operates a B2B ecommerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, improve supply chain efficiencies, and source hard-to-find items, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Total revenue increased to $5.2 million from $4.8 million, a 7% year-over-year increase resulting from higher MarketPlace revenue and recurring SaaS revenue. Fiscal 2020 revenue included $410,000 of one-time revenue that did not reoccur in fiscal 2021.

GAAP net income of $1.6 million which includes a $72,000 unrealized gain on investment and a $1.1 million gain on forgiveness of debt vs. net income of $660,000 in the prior year.

Net income to common shareholders of $1.5 million, inclusive of above-mentioned gains, vs. $516,000.

EPS $0.08 vs. $0.03 in the prior year second quarter.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO of Park City Group commented, “We continue to experience increased interest and higher levels of buying and selling activity across MarketPlace beyond our traditional base of food retailers who utilize our concierge and automated platform to secure hard-to-source supplies. Importantly, we have reached sufficient scale and established pricing models that enable sustainable profitability. With this, we can leverage our profitable business model to generate steady bottom-line growth, even if transactional revenues for hard-to-source items fluctuate from quarter to quarter.”

“In parallel, we are beginning to rollout two added offerings to our platform, which are expected to contribute to revenue as the year progresses,” continued Mr. Fields. “The first, within our MarketPlace solution, is a grant reconciliation solution, helping states accurately manage their FEMA procurement efforts before, during and after emergencies. Park City has signed up a U.S. state to pilot this offering, and we anticipate incremental revenue from this solution in this year. Our second offering is a Quality Management Solution or QMS, which is an extension of our existing compliance offering. We have experienced a high level of interest from customers and expect more revenue contribution from this in the coming quarters.”

Second Quarter Financial Results (three months ended December 31, 2020 vs. three months ended December 31, 2019):

Total revenue increased 7% to $5.2 million as compared to $4.8 million due largely to growth in MarketPlace revenue and a 7% increase in recurring revenue. Total operating expense increased 14% to $4.8 million due to increased cost of revenue and product support due to the revenue mix, reflecting a greater portion of MarketPlace. GAAP net income was $1.6 million, inclusive of unrealized gains on investment activities and the forgiveness of a of $1.1 million PPP loan, versus $663,000. GAAP net income to common shareholders was $1.5 million, inclusive of the aforementioned gains, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $516,000, or $0.03 per diluted share.

Fiscal 2020 Year to Date Results (six months ended December 31, 2020 vs. six months ended December 31, 2019):

Total revenue increased 8.3% to $10.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $9.6 million during the same period a year ago. Total operating expense was $9.4 million, an increase of 5.6% from $8.9 million a year ago. GAAP net income was $2.2 million versus $842,000 a year ago, and GAAP net income to common shareholders was $1.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $548,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, a year ago.

Balance Sheet:

The Company had $23.9 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020, compared to $19.0 million at December 31, 2019 and $20.4 million at June 30, 2020.

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that enables retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

Specific disclosure relating to Park City Group, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in the Form 10-K.

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if”, “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to Park City Group, Inc. (“Park City Group”) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Park City Group may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in Park City’s annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Assets December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Current Assets Cash $ 23,894,653 $ 20,345,330 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $338,684 and $251,954 at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 3,043,727 4,007,316 Contract asset – unbilled current portion 2,122,958 2,300,754 Prepaid expense and other current assets 539,454 495,511 Total Current Assets 29,600,792 27,148,911 Property and equipment, net 2,817,608 3,003,402 Other Assets: Deposits, and other assets 22,414 22,414 Prepaid expense – less current portion 49,819 77,030 Contract asset – unbilled long-term portion 310,656 838,726 Operating lease – right-of-use asset 738,941 781,137 Customer relationships 591,300 657,000 Goodwill 20,883,886 20,883,886 Capitalized software costs, net - 18,539 Total Other Assets 22,597,016 23,278,732 Total Assets $ 55,015,416 $ 53,431,045 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 539,151 $ 407,497 Accrued liabilities 1,741,087 1,123,528 Contract liability – deferred revenue 1,608,480 1,845,347 Lines of credit 5,720,175 4,660,000 Operating lease liability – current 87,952 85,767 Current portion of notes payable - 310,242 Current portion of paycheck protection program loans - 479,866 Total current liabilities 9,696,845 8,912,247 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liability – less current portion 650,988 695,369 Notes payable – less current portion - 610,512 Paycheck protection program loans 10,000 629,484 Total liabilities 10,357,833 10,847,612 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; Series B Preferred, 700,000 shares authorized; 625,375 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 6,254 6,254 Series B-1 Preferred, 550,000 shares authorized; 212,402 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 2,124 2,124 Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,529,422 and 19,484,485 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 195,297 194,847 Additional paid-in capital 75,460,334 75,271,097 Accumulated deficit (31,006,426 ) (32,890,889 ) Total stockholders’ equity 44,657,583 42,583,433 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 55,015,416 $ 53,431,045

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 5,174,204 $ 4,837,332 $ 10,399,606 $ 9,637,416 Operating expense: Cost of services and product support 2,091,588 1,425,309 4,072,545 3,253,423 Sales and marketing 1,205,295 1,446,517 2,488,336 2,861,380 General and administrative 1,231,139 1,114,251 2,313,064 2,336,462 Depreciation and amortization 261,597 222,499 510,097 416,177 Total operating expense 4,789,619 4,208,576 9,384,042 8,867,442 Income from operations 384,585 628,756 1,015,564 769,974 Other income (expense): Interest income 81,503 65,982 115,844 148,713 Interest expense (1,907 ) (16,042 ) (72,452 ) (36,640 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on short term investments 71,828 - 55,565 - Gain on debt extinguishment 1,099,350 - 1,099,350 - Income before income taxes 1,635,359 678,696 2,213,871 882,047 (Provision) for income taxes: (12,500 ) (15,593 ) (36,186 ) (40,593 ) Net income 1,622,859 663,103 2,177,685 841,454 Dividends on preferred stock (146,611 ) (146,611 ) (293,222 ) (293,222 ) Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 1,476,248 $ 516,492 $ 1,884,463 $ 548,232 Weighted average shares, basic 19,526,000 19,741,000 19,508,000 19,775,000 Weighted average shares, diluted 19,716,000 20,052,000 19,653,000 20,033,000 Basic income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.03 Diluted income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.03

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months

Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows operating activities: Net income $ 2,177,685 $ 841,454 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 510,097 416,177 Amortization of operating right of use asset 42,196 40,239 Stock compensation expense 166,923 244,505 Bad debt expense 310,000 250,000 Gain on debt extinguishment (1,099,350 ) - (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivables 520,719 (231,438 ) Long-term receivables, prepaids and other assets 685,158 665,474 (Decrease) increase in: Accounts payable 131,654 225,970 Operating lease liability (42,196 ) (40,239 ) Accrued liabilities 590,271 (284,418 ) Deferred revenue (237,143 ) 543,861 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,756,014 2,671,585 Cash flows investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (103,218 ) (581,750 ) Net cash used in investing activities (103,218 ) (581,750 ) Cash flows financing activities: Net increase in lines of credit 1,060,175 - Common Stock buyback/retirement - (1,355,037 ) Proceeds from employee stock plan 50,328 63,523 Dividends paid (293,222 ) (293,222 ) Payments on notes payable and capital leases (920,754 ) (145,747 ) Net cash used in financing activities (103,473 ) (1,730,483 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,549,323 359,352 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,345,330 18,609,423 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 23,894,653 $ 18,968,775

