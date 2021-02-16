Ingevity increases capacity at activated carbon plant in Zhuhai, China

The Zhuhai plant has been in operation since 2015 and includes activated carbon production and a state-of-the-art automotive applications laboratory. Ingevity also operates an extrusion facility in Changshu, China; an activated carbon production plant in Wickliffe, Kentucky; an activation and extrusion plant in Covington, Virginia; and a “honeycomb” scrubber plant in Waynesboro, Georgia.

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) has expanded its activated carbon production capacity following significant debottlenecking and equipment upgrades completed and verified in late December at its facility in Zhuhai, China. The plant upgrades have effectively increased its capacity by an additional 15% to 20%, helping Ingevity meet the high global demand for its premium, high-capacity pelletized carbon products, used primarily in gasoline vapor emissions control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

“We continue to see unprecedented demand for our activated carbon products for gasoline vapor emissions control solutions as the global automobile industry works to refill its vehicle inventory pipelines,” said Ed Woodcock, executive vice president and president, Performance Materials, at Ingevity. “Over the last five years, we’ve improved the activation process at our Zhuhai facility, identified bottlenecks and, ultimately, implemented a plan to increase capacity of our world-leading automotive materials. We are excited about expanding our capacity to better supply the world’s largest vehicle market.”

Ingevity has produced and sold activated carbon for more than a century, including more than 40 years in the automotive market. With more than 900 million units installed globally, Ingevity is the global leader in the automotive evaporative emissions control application.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers; and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

