 

Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Citi 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools, & HCIT Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 3:20pm Eastern Time (12:20pm Pacific Time),
  • 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 12:00pm Eastern Time (9:00am Pacific Time),
  • Raymond James & Associates 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 3:00pm Eastern Time (12:00pm Pacific Time), and
  • Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:50am Eastern Time (8:50am Pacific Time).

The Company update presentations will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2 insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

