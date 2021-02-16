Owens & Minor will Report Fourth Quarter & Full Year Financial Results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange.

Later that same morning, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Participants may access the call at 866-393-1604. The international dial-in number is 1-224-357-2191. A replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 855-859-2056. The access code for the conference call, international dial-in and replay is 8993404. A webcast of the event will be available on www.owens-minor.com under the Investor Relations section.