 

Owens & Minor will Report Fourth Quarter & Full Year Financial Results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange.

Later that same morning, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Participants may access the call at 866-393-1604. The international dial-in number is 1-224-357-2191. A replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 855-859-2056. The access code for the conference call, international dial-in and replay is 8993404. A webcast of the event will be available on www.owens-minor.com under the Investor Relations section.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance HealthcareTM, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.



