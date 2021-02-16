Xencor to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on February 23, 2021

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Xencor management will host a webcast and conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.