Cohu Ships the 4000th Handler from its Melaka Operation to Infineon Technologies

“Cohu has been a long-term test handling partner and we rely on their ability to meet our production ramp,” said Soo-Hee Tan, senior vice president back-end, Infineon Technologies. “MATRiX has been an effective solution for Infineon with tight temperature control at the extreme ranges of automotive test that maximize yield while maintaining strict automotive quality standards.”

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced the shipment of its 4000 th handler from Cohu’s manufacturing facility in Melaka, Malaysia. The milestone system, a MATRiX thermal pick-and-place handler was delivered to Infineon, a leading semiconductor supplier, for testing automotive and industrial devices.

“We are pleased to have reached this milestone with Infineon,” said Luis Müller, Cohu’s president and chief executive officer. “Infineon and Cohu have worked together for many years to address the toughest test challenges, accelerating time to yield and providing greater productivity. We look forward to continuing to improve performance for the next generation of automotive devices.”

Cohu has the largest installed base of automotive thermal pick-and-place handlers in the industry with the MATRiX and the MT9510 providing full temperature control in extreme environmental conditions from -55°C to +175°C, offering a variety of options, upgrades and retrofits to configure the product to customer applications while addressing evolving requirements for Industry 4.0.

