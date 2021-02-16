Western Alliance to Acquire AmeriHome, a Leading National B2B Mortgage Acquirer & Servicer

AmeriHome brings a B2B approach to the mortgage ecosystem through its relationships with over 700 independent correspondent mortgage originator clients, including independent mortgage bankers, community and regional banks, and credit unions of all sizes. Based in Thousand Oaks, CA, AmeriHome is the nation’s third largest correspondent mortgage acquirer, purchasing approximately $65 billion in conventional conforming and government insured originations during 2020 from its network of independent mortgage originators and managing a $99 billion mortgage servicing portfolio, as of December 31, 2020.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (“Western Alliance”) (NYSE: WAL) today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Aris Mortgage Holding Company, LLC, the parent company of AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC (“AmeriHome”) for an estimated purchase price of $1.0 billion in cash, subject to adjustments at closing.

For Western Alliance, the addition of AmeriHome extends its national commercial businesses with a complementary, low-risk national mortgage franchise. AmeriHome’s combination of business model, diversified and complementary channels, and sophisticated portfolio management strategies has successfully generated consistent and profitable returns throughout rate environments and economic cycles. The transaction also markedly increases the contribution from non-interest income sources. From a financial perspective, the transaction is estimated to produce accretion of over 30% to EPS and over 500 basis points to return on average tangible common equity in 2020.

“We look forward to maximizing the strategic and financial opportunities created by partnering with AmeriHome, which has been a valued client of Western Alliance Bank for years,” said Ken Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Alliance. “Acquiring this differentiated, high-performing mortgage platform provides a powerful growth engine and expands mortgage offerings to existing clients that give us flexible levers to drive consistent returns throughout market cycles. AmeriHome’s effective business model and exceptional leadership team will leverage Western Alliance’s liquidity and capital strength, market reach, complementary businesses and commercial customers. This move meaningfully enhances our EPS baseline and growth, diversifies our revenue mix, and mitigates business cycle volatility with a firm that augments our commercial-focused portfolio.”