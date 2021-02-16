 

Western Alliance to Acquire AmeriHome, a Leading National B2B Mortgage Acquirer & Servicer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 22:06  |  61   |   |   

Western Alliance Bancorporation (“Western Alliance”) (NYSE: WAL) today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Aris Mortgage Holding Company, LLC, the parent company of AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC (“AmeriHome”) for an estimated purchase price of $1.0 billion in cash, subject to adjustments at closing.

AmeriHome brings a B2B approach to the mortgage ecosystem through its relationships with over 700 independent correspondent mortgage originator clients, including independent mortgage bankers, community and regional banks, and credit unions of all sizes. Based in Thousand Oaks, CA, AmeriHome is the nation’s third largest correspondent mortgage acquirer, purchasing approximately $65 billion in conventional conforming and government insured originations during 2020 from its network of independent mortgage originators and managing a $99 billion mortgage servicing portfolio, as of December 31, 2020.

For Western Alliance, the addition of AmeriHome extends its national commercial businesses with a complementary, low-risk national mortgage franchise. AmeriHome’s combination of business model, diversified and complementary channels, and sophisticated portfolio management strategies has successfully generated consistent and profitable returns throughout rate environments and economic cycles. The transaction also markedly increases the contribution from non-interest income sources. From a financial perspective, the transaction is estimated to produce accretion of over 30% to EPS and over 500 basis points to return on average tangible common equity in 2020.

“We look forward to maximizing the strategic and financial opportunities created by partnering with AmeriHome, which has been a valued client of Western Alliance Bank for years,” said Ken Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Alliance. “Acquiring this differentiated, high-performing mortgage platform provides a powerful growth engine and expands mortgage offerings to existing clients that give us flexible levers to drive consistent returns throughout market cycles. AmeriHome’s effective business model and exceptional leadership team will leverage Western Alliance’s liquidity and capital strength, market reach, complementary businesses and commercial customers. This move meaningfully enhances our EPS baseline and growth, diversifies our revenue mix, and mitigates business cycle volatility with a firm that augments our commercial-focused portfolio.”

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Western Alliance to Acquire AmeriHome, a Leading National B2B Mortgage Acquirer & Servicer Western Alliance Bancorporation (“Western Alliance”) (NYSE: WAL) today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Aris Mortgage Holding Company, LLC, the parent company of AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC (“AmeriHome”) for an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Sesen Bio Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of its Biologics License Application for ...
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire ...
Titel
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Western Alliance Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results