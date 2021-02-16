Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Glen Griffiths, EVP, services, quality, reliability, environment, health and safety, will join Greg Cameron, EVP and chief financial officer, for an in-depth discussion about the path to profitability for Bloom’s Services business. They will discuss how improvements to fuel cell field life, power, and cost reductions are impacting the economics of existing and new service contracts.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) today announced it will host an investor conference call and question and answer session on February 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EST/ 2:00 p.m. PST.

Conference Call Details

Date: February 22, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT

US Dial-in (Toll-free): 1-844-828-0524

International Dial-in (Toll): 1-647-689-5146

Conference ID: 4359007

A telephonic replay will be available until March 4, 2021, by dialing US toll-free 1-800-585-8367, or by international toll 1-416-621-4642, and entering passcode 4359007.

A simultaneous live webcast will also be available under the Investor Relations section on Bloom Energy’s website at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on Bloom Energy’s website for one year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. Bloom Energy’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

