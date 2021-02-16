iBio Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

“We successfully executed against our strategic priorities during the quarter as we continued to transform the Company by advancing our pipeline, diversifying our customer base, and growing our revenues,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio.

Fiscal Second Quarter and Recent Business Developments:

Research & Bioprocess (“RBP”) Products

The October 2020 agreement with Safi Biosolutions, Inc. (“Safi”) continues to progress as both companies work towards generating cytokines and growth factors for cell therapy manufacturing using iBio’s FastPharming System.





System. The Company continues to make plans to commercialize certain cytokines and growth factors as part of a new catalog of products for research and further manufacturing uses.



Vaccines

The ‘end-of-life phase’ of IND-enabling toxicology studies with IBIO-201, the Company’s leading candidate for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection, has been completed. Data analysis is being expedited by iBio’s Contract Research Organization, and the Company currently expects to receive a report on the pathology results in early Q4 FY2021.





iBio is preparing an “Outline of Production” and facility documentation for submission to the U.S. Department of Agriculture as the initial step in the regulatory process towards gaining a U.S. Veterinary Biologics Establishment License for its Bryan, Texas, FastPharming Facility. The Company aims to seek this approval for production of its lead animal health product candidate, IBIO-400, and prospectively, other biopharmaceuticals for the animal health markets.

Therapeutics

In November 2020, the Company announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 10,844,392, entitled “Materials and Methods for Producing Endostatin Fusion Polypeptides in Plant Cells,” the claims in which are foundational to iBio’s work on its antifibrotic therapies.



Contract Development and Manufacturing (“CDMO”) Services

In December 2020, iBio announced that it entered into an agreement with ATB Therapeutics ("atbtherapeutics") to produce its bioengineered antibody-toxin fusion proteins using iBio's FastPharming System.



“We are encouraged by the progress we continue to make in all major segments of our business,” commented Mr. Isett. “In addition to advancing our vaccine programs and securing additional IP protection for our antifibrotic therapies, we expanded our client base for CDMO Services and rapidly advanced our work on new RBP products.”

Fiscal Second Quarter and Recent Corporate Developments:

In October 2020, iBio appointed Dr. Linda Armstrong, Dr. Alexandra Kropotova and Gary Sender to its Board of Directors.

In November 2020, the Company appointed Randy J. Maddux as its Chief Operating Officer, effective December 1, 2020.

In December 2020, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of approximately 29.7 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $35.0 million.

In December 2020, iBio appointed Martin B. Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., as its Chief Scientific Officer, effective January 18, 2021.

Fiscal year to-date, iBio increased staffing by approximately 11% to 53 employees, including the new positions of Head of Animal Health Programs (Melissa Berquist, Ph.D.) and Chief Human Resources Officer (Lisa Middlebrook).

Today, the Company further strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Mr. Robert M. Lutz as its Chief Financial & Business Officer, effective March 4, 2021.

“In just a few short months, we have made eight new key appointments, who – by virtue of their deep industry subject matter expertise and track records of success – demonstrate our commitment to building a world-class organization,” said Mr. Isett. “Combined with our increased financial strength and the power of our platform technologies, we believe that we are now well positioned to accelerate the development of our biotherapeutic and vaccine candidates, in-license promising biopharmaceutical assets, and leverage the FastPharming System to its full potential.”

Financial Results:

For the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, iBio reported revenues of approximately $0.7 million, an increase of $0.4 million from approximately $0.3 million in the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Total operating expenses, consisting primarily of research and development (“R&D”) and general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses, for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $8.3 million, compared with approximately $3.5 million in the same period of 2019.

R&D expenses for the for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $2.4 million, compared with approximately $0.9 million in the same period of 2019. The increase in R&D expense of approximately $1.6 million was primarily related to an increase in laboratory consumables, supplies and other costs of approximately $1.4 million, and an increase in R&D personnel costs of approximately $0.2 million at iBio CDMO, partially offset by an approximately $0.1 million reduction of other R&D costs.



G&A expenses for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $5.8 million, compared with approximately $2.6 million in the same period of 2019. The increase resulted primarily from higher professional and consulting fees of approximately $1.4 million, facility repairs and maintenance of approximately $0.6 million, personnel costs of approximately $0.4 million, public company costs of $0.3 million, insurance of approximately $0.3 million and board of director fees of approximately $0.1 million.

Other expense for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $0.6 million, consistent with the same period of 2019.

Net loss attributable to iBio stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $8.2 million, or $0.04 per share. This compared with a net loss of approximately $25.4 million, or $0.69 per share, in the same period of 2019, which included deemed dividends due to the down round feature of Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock of approximately $21.6 million.

As of December 31, 2020, iBio had cash and cash equivalents plus investments in debt securities of approximately $107.6 million.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and novel glycosylation technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary products on the FastPharming Platform, which include biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of fibrotic and infectious diseases, amongst others. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services, including Glycaneering Development Services for advanced recombinant protein design. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

iBio, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,252 $ 55,112 Accounts receivable – trade 180 75 Accounts receivable – other 52 - Subscription receivable - 5,549 Investments in debt securities 16,395 - Work in process 1,071 798 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,932 214 Total Current Assets 110,882 61,748 Convertible promissory note receivable and accrued interest 1,519 - Finance lease right-of-use assets, net of accumulated amortization 26,786 27,616 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation 5,010 3,657 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,185 1,144 Security deposit 24 24 Total Assets $ 145,406 $ 94,189 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable (related parties of $94 and $6 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively) $ 2,409 $ 1,759 Accrued expenses (related party of $703 and $705 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively) 1,683 1,105 Finance lease obligation – current portion 312 301 Note payable – PPP loan– current portion 465 261 Contract liabilities 1,233 1,810 Total Current Liabilities 6,102 5,236 Note payable – PPP Loan – net of current portion 135 339 Finance lease obligation – net of current portion 31,848 32,007 Total Liabilities 38,085 37,582 Commitments and Contingencies Equity iBio, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock – no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; iBio CMO Preferred Tracking Stock; 1 share authorized, issued and

outstanding as of both December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 - - Series B Convertible Preferred Stock - $1,000 stated value; 5,785 shares authorized; 0 and 5,785 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 - - Common stock - $0.001 par value; 275,000,000 and 275,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020,

respectively; 211,769,103 and 140,071,110 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 212 140 Additional paid-in capital 273,258 206,931 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (53 ) (33 ) Accumulated deficit (166,082 ) (150,420 ) Total iBio, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 107,335 56,618 Noncontrolling interest (14 ) (11 ) Total Equity 107,321 56,607 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 145,406 $ 94,189

iBio, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited; in Thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 705 $ 314 $ 1,115 $ 422 Operating expenses: Research and development (related party of $0, $0, $0 and $97) 2,444 888 4,206 1,865 General and administrative (related party of $510, $304, $903 and $572) 5,806 2,581 11,378 5,567 Total operating expenses 8,250 3,469 15,584 7,432 Operating loss (7,545 ) (3,155 ) (14,469 ) (7,010 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (related party of $612, $615, $1,226 and $1,235) (615 ) (615 ) (1,229 ) (1,235 ) Interest income 27 4 31 8 Royalty income 2 2 2 9 Total other income (expense) (586 ) (609 ) (1,196 ) (1,218 ) Consolidated net loss (8,131 ) (3,764 ) (15,665 ) (8,228 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 2 2 3 3 Net loss attributable to iBio, Inc. (8,129 ) (3,762 ) (15,662 ) (8,225 ) Preferred stock dividends – iBio CMO Tracking Stock (65 ) (65 ) (131 ) (131 ) Deemed dividends – down round of Series A Preferred and

Series B Preferred - (21,560 ) - (21,560 ) Net loss available to iBio, Inc. stockholders $ (8,194 ) $ (25,387 ) $ (15,793 ) $ (29,916 ) Comprehensive loss: Consolidated net loss $ (8,131 ) $ (3,764 ) $ (15,665 ) $ (8,228 ) Other comprehensive loss – unrealized loss on debt securities (13 ) - (20 ) - Other comprehensive loss – foreign currency translation adjustments - - - (1 ) Comprehensive loss $ (8,144 ) $ (3,764 ) $ (15,685 ) $ (8,229 ) Loss per common share attributable to iBio, Inc. stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1.02 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 188,087 36,917 175,264 29,420



