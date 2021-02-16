Applied Optoelectronics to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced the Company’s participation in the following investor conference:



Event: Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference Date: Monday, March 1st, 2021 Presentation Time: 10:50 a.m. Eastern time / 9:50 a.m. Central time Presenter: Stefan Murry, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.ao-inc.com.

