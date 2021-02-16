 

Cardlytics Announces Timing of Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, today announced that its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 financial results will be released on Monday, March 1, 2021, before market open. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM (ET) / 5:00 AM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/.

A live dial-in will be available at (866) 385-4179 (domestic) or (210) 874-7775 (international). The conference ID number is 6256317. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 11:00 AM ET on March 8, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 6256317.  

About Cardlytics
Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Contacts:

Public Relations:
Angie Amberg
Cardlytics, Inc.
aamberg@cardlytics.com

Investor Relations:
William Maina
ICR, Inc.
(646) 277-1236
ir@cardlytics.com




