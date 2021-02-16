 

Y-mAbs Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced the commencement of a registered underwritten public offering of up to $100 million in shares of its common stock. All shares in the offering are expected to be offered by the Company. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $15 million in shares of its common stock.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and BofA Securities are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. The offering is subject to market and other customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares of common stock being offered in the public offering described above was filed on Form S-3 (Reg. No. 333-234034) which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 15, 2019. The securities may be offered only by means of a written prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from: J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014 or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Y-mAbs
Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including one FDA approved product, DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one pivotal-stage product candidate, omburtamab, which targets tumors that express B7-H3.

