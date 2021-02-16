Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

John Miller, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “While 2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges, Denny's operators diligently protected the health and well-being of our guests and restaurant teams, while embracing innovative solutions like curbside pickup, drive up ordering and outdoor dining in an ever-evolving environment. We have since entered 2021 with confidence in our team's ability to continue navigating near-term headwinds and remain optimistic for the anticipated economic recovery. Our confidence is supported by an increasing distribution of vaccines, fiscal stimulus that should benefit our franchisees and consumers, and our rollout of two new virtual concepts where test results have been favorable and suggest a high degree of incremental transactions.”

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 30, 2020 and provided a business update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Total Operating Revenue was $80.1 million.

Domestic system-wide same-store sales** decreased 32.9%.

Opened four franchise restaurants, including one international location.

Completed five remodels at franchised restaurants.

Operating Loss was $1.1 million.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $21.4 million, or 45.2% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $1.4 million, or 4.3% of company restaurant sales.

Net Income was $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Loss* was $3.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $8.0 million.

Approximately $2.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA* was attributable to an additional operating week.

Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $8.5 million, $3.4 million, and ($19.2) million, respectively.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $2.1 million.

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Total Operating Revenue was $288.6 million.

Domestic system-wide same-store sales** decreased 31.4%.

Opened 20 franchise restaurants, including 8 international locations.

Completed 22 remodels, including 20 at franchised restaurants.

Operating Income was $6.7 million.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $76.1 million, or 44.6% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $3.6 million, or 3.0% of company restaurant sales.

Net Loss was $5.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Loss* was $7.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $26.6 million.

Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was ($3.1) million, $4.7 million, and ($1.0) million, respectively.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $1.6 million.

Current Trends

Following a consistent level of domestic system-wide same-store sales** performance in October and November, December results were significantly impacted by reinstated stay-at-home orders and additional capacity restrictions. As these restrictions began to ease during January and February, domestic system-wide same-store sales** improved as compared to the equivalent periods in 2019.

Average unit volumes of off-premise sales have more than doubled since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, supported by temporarily waived delivery fees, curbside service programs, and shareable family meal packs.

In an effort to provide greater transparency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Denny's is providing the following tables that present monthly results for 2020 and 2021 compared to the equivalent fiscal months in 2019:

Domestic System-Wide Same-Store Sales** Compared to 2019 Fiscal Periods:

Fiscal Year 2020: (31%) Fiscal Year

2021: (29%)1 Q1: (6%) Q2: (57%) Q3: (34%) Q4: (33%) Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb1 3 % 2 % (19 %) (76 %) (65 %) (41 %) (39 %) (35 %) (28 %) (26 %) (27 %) (41 %) (31 %) (25 %) 1. Preliminary results through the first two weeks of fiscal February.







Domestic System Same-Store Sales** Compared to 2019 Fiscal Periods and Domestic Average Units for 2020 and 2021 Fiscal Periods



(Open Dining Rooms vs Closed Dining Rooms):

Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb1 Open

Dining Rooms



(74%) (47%) (33%) (36%) (29%) (24%) (24%) (23%) (26%) (15%) (15%) 2 222 1,087 1,244 1,044 1,127 1,289 1,239 891 927 1,010 Closed

Dining Rooms



(76%) (69%) (68%) (55%) (47%) (39%) (33%) (42%) (61%) (55%) (42%) 1,060 938 327 237 444 369 207 256 586 531 444 Temporary

Closures 480 378 120 47 35 22 19 20 31 46 50 1. Preliminary results through the first two weeks of fiscal February.

Domestic System Same-Store Sales** Compared to 2019 Fiscal Periods and Domestic Average Units for 2020 and 2021 Fiscal Periods

(24/7 Units vs Limited Hour Units):

Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb1 24/7 Units



(68%) (57%) (30%) (31%) (25%) (19%) (18%) (18%) (30%) (20%) (14%) 185 323 435 458 472 496 516 538 516 519 528 Limited Hour

Units



(78%) (69%) (47%) (44%) (41%) (34%) (31%) (33%) (49%) (38%) (33%) 877 837 979 1,023 1,016 1,000 980 957 961 939 926 Temporary

Closures 480 378 120 47 35 22 19 20 31 46 50 1. Preliminary results through the first two weeks of fiscal February.

Domestic Capacity Restrictions as of February 12, 20211:

% of Domestic System 75% Capacity or Social Distancing 25 % 50% - 66% Capacity 31 % 25% - 33% Capacity 15 % Off-Premise Only 26 % No Restrictions 1 % Temporarily Closed 2 % Total 100 % 1. Preliminary results.

Fourth Quarter Results



Denny’s total operating revenue was $80.1 million compared to $113.8 million in the prior year quarter. Franchise and license revenue was $47.2 million compared to $65.0 million in the prior year quarter. Company restaurant sales were $32.9 million compared to $48.8 million in the prior year quarter. These changes were primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales and fewer equivalent units, partially offset by an additional operating week.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $21.4 million, or 45.2% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $31.8 million, or 48.9%, in the prior year quarter. This change in margin was primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales and fewer equivalent units, partially offset by an additional operating week.

Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $1.4 million, or 4.3% of company restaurant sales, compared to $8.7 million, or 17.7%, in the prior year quarter. This change in margin was primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales and fewer equivalent units, partially offset by approximately $1.0 million of favorable reserve adjustments and tax credits related to the CARES Act and an additional operating week.

Total general and administrative expenses were $20.5 million, compared to $15.4 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expense, partially offset by a $3.1 million improvement in corporate administrative expenses from cost savings initiatives and previous reductions in personnel due to the COVID-19 pandemic including approximately $0.9 million in tax credits related to the CARES Act.

Interest expense, net was $4.6 million, compared to $3.6 million in the prior year quarter, with the increase primarily due to higher interest related to the Company's recent debt amendments and the amortization of dedesignated interest rate swap losses from accumulated other comprehensive loss, net. Denny’s ended the quarter with $225.4 million of total debt outstanding, including $210.0 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

The benefit from income taxes was $0.1 million, compared to a tax provision of $5.1 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting an effective tax rate of 2.7%. Approximately $0.5 million in net cash refunds were received during the quarter.

Net income was $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Loss* per diluted share was $0.05 compared to Adjusted Net Income* per diluted share of $0.23 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* and Capital Allocation

Denny’s Adjusted Free Cash Flow* in the quarter was $2.1 million after investing $1.5 million in cash capital expenditures, including maintenance capital.

Business Outlook

Given the dynamic and evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and uncertainty about the timing and extent of an anticipated recovery, the Company cannot reasonably provide a business outlook for the fiscal year ending December 29, 2021 at this time.

* Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the following tables.

** Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open the same period in the noted prior period. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-wide same-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 30, 2020, Denny’s had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 146 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) 12/30/20 12/25/19 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,892 $ 3,372 Investments 2,272 3,649 Receivables, net 21,349 27,488 Assets held for sale 1,125 1,925 Other current assets 20,028 16,299 Total current assets 48,666 52,733 Property, net 86,154 97,626 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net 9,830 11,720 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 139,534 158,550 Goodwill 36,884 36,832 Intangible assets, net 51,559 53,956 Deferred income taxes, net 23,210 14,718 Other noncurrent assets, net 35,112 34,252 Total assets $ 430,949 $ 460,387 Liabilities Current liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 1,839 $ 1,674 Current operating lease liabilities 16,856 16,344 Accounts payable 12,021 20,256 Other current liabilities 46,462 57,307 Total current liabilities 77,178 95,581 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 210,000 240,000 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 13,530 14,779 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 137,534 152,750 Other 123,153 95,341 Total long-term liabilities 484,217 502,870 Total liabilities 561,395 598,451 Shareholders' deficit Common stock 640 1,094 Paid-in capital 123,833 603,980 Deficit (194,514 ) (189,398 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (60,405 ) (33,960 ) Treasury stock — (519,780 ) Total shareholders' deficit (130,446 ) (138,064 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 430,949 $ 460,387 Debt Balances (In thousands) 12/30/20 12/25/19 Credit facility revolver due 2022 $ 210,000 $ 240,000 Finance lease liabilities 15,369 16,453 Total debt $ 225,369 $ 256,453





DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) 12/30/20 12/25/19 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 32,892 $ 48,803 Franchise and license revenue 47,213 65,033 Total operating revenue 80,105 113,836 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 31,475 40,147 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 25,861 33,261 General and administrative expenses 20,451 15,359 Depreciation and amortization 3,909 4,227 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (511 ) (5,721 ) Total operating costs and expenses, net 81,185 87,273 Operating income (loss) (1,080 ) 26,563 Interest expense, net 4,645 3,570 Other nonoperating expense (income), net (8,022 ) (652 ) Income before income taxes 2,297 23,645 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (62 ) 5,086 Net income $ 2,359 $ 18,559 Basic net income per share $ 0.04 $ 0.32 Diluted net income per share $ 0.04 $ 0.31 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 64,898 58,406 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 65,467 60,343 Comprehensive income $ 3,159 $ 26,506 General and Administrative Expenses Quarter Ended (In thousands) 12/30/20 12/25/19 Corporate administrative expenses $ 9,833 $ 12,923 Share-based compensation 5,976 (448 ) Incentive compensation 3,046 2,096 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 1,596 788 Total general and administrative expenses $ 20,451 $ 15,359





DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) 12/30/20 12/25/19 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 118,160 $ 306,377 Franchise and license revenue 170,445 235,012 Total operating revenue 288,605 541,389 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 114,569 258,396 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 94,348 120,326 General and administrative expenses 55,040 69,018 Depreciation and amortization 16,161 19,846 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 1,808 (91,180 ) Total operating costs and expenses, net 281,926 376,406 Operating income 6,679 164,983 Interest expense, net 17,965 18,547 Other nonoperating expense (income), net (4,171 ) (2,763 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (7,115 ) 149,199 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,999 ) 31,789 Net income (loss) $ (5,116 ) $ 117,410 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.08 ) $ 1.96 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.08 ) $ 1.90 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 60,812 59,944 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 60,812 61,833 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (31,561 ) $ 87,596 General and Administrative Expenses Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands) 12/30/20 12/25/19 Corporate administrative expenses $ 41,135 $ 50,319 Share-based compensation 7,948 6,694 Incentive compensation 4,351 9,425 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 1,606 2,580 Total general and administrative expenses $ 55,040 $ 69,018





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of operating performance and liquidity on a period-to-period basis. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in the calculation of financial covenant ratios in accordance with the Company’s credit facility. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is also used as a non-GAAP liquidity measure by Management to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition or cash flows. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss), net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or other financial performance and liquidity measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) 12/30/20 12/25/19 12/30/20 12/25/19 Net income (loss) $ 2,359 $ 18,559 $ (5,116 ) $ 117,410 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (62 ) 5,086 (1,999 ) 31,789 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (511 ) (5,721 ) 1,808 (91,180 ) Other nonoperating expense (income), net (8,022 ) (652 ) (4,171 ) (2,763 ) Share-based compensation 5,976 (448 ) 7,948 6,694 Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments 1,596 788 1,606 2,580 Interest expense, net 4,645 3,570 17,965 18,547 Depreciation and amortization 3,909 4,227 16,161 19,846 Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs (575 ) (529 ) (2,981 ) (2,581 ) Cash payments for share-based compensation (1,354 ) — (4,578 ) (3,559 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,961 $ 24,880 $ 26,643 $ 96,783 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 8,473 $ 11,301 $ (3,137 ) $ 43,327 Capital expenditures (1,486 ) (1,329 ) (6,962 ) (13,975 ) Acquisition of restaurants and real estate — (1,864 ) — (11,320 ) Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs (575 ) (529 ) (2,981 ) (2,581 ) Cash payments for share-based compensation (1,354 ) — (4,578 ) (3,559 ) Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments 1,596 788 1,606 2,580 Other nonoperating expense (income), net (8,022 ) (652 ) (4,171 ) (2,763 ) Gains on investments 6 1 123 180 Gains (losses) on early extinguishment of debt and leases (181 ) (153 ) (224 ) 4 Amortization of deferred financing costs (285 ) (152 ) (876 ) (608 ) Gains (losses) on interest rate swap derivatives, net 6,349 — 2,164 — Interest expense, net 4,645 3,570 17,965 18,547 Cash interest expense, net (1) (4,912 ) (3,332 ) (18,047 ) (17,551 ) Deferred income tax expense (6,486 ) (6,411 ) (3,981 ) (16,005 ) Decrease in tax valuation allowance 3,041 2,935 3,041 2,935 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (62 ) 5,086 (1,999 ) 31,789 Income taxes received (paid), net 539 (6,294 ) (6 ) (24,147 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 816 9,096 23,691 22,937 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 2,102 $ 12,061 $ 1,628 $ 29,790





(1) Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million and $1.9 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year ended December 30, 2020, respectively.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) 12/30/20 12/25/19 12/30/20 12/25/19 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,961 $ 24,880 $ 26,643 $ 96,783 Cash interest expense, net (1) (4,912 ) (3,332 ) (18,047 ) (17,551 ) Cash received (paid) for income taxes, net 539 (6,294 ) (6 ) (24,147 ) Cash paid for capital expenditures (1,486 ) (3,193 ) (6,962 ) (25,295 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 2,102 $ 12,061 $ 1,628 $ 29,790 Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) 12/30/20 12/25/19 12/30/20 12/25/19 Net income (loss) $ 2,359 $ 18,559 $ (5,116 ) $ 117,410 (Gains) losses on interest rate swap derivatives, net (6,349 ) — (2,164 ) — (Gains) losses on sales of assets and other, net (2,418 ) (6,111 ) (4,678 ) (93,608 ) Impairment charges 1,564 — 4,083 — Tax effect (2) 1,848 1,571 706 24,057 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (2,996 ) $ 14,019 $ (7,169 ) $ 47,859 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 64,898 60,343 60,812 61,833 Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ 0.04 $ 0.31 $ (0.08 ) $ 1.90 Adjustments Per Share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.13 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.77





(1) Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million and $1.9 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year ended December 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Tax adjustments for the quarter ended December 30, 2020 reflect an effective tax rate of 25.7%. Tax adjustments for the year ended December 30, 2020 are calculated using an effective tax rate of 25.6%. Tax adjustments for the gains on sales of assets and other, net for the quarter and year ended December 25, 2019 are calculated using an effective tax rate of 25.7%.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. The Company uses Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and these three non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate operating effectiveness.

The Company defines Restaurant-level Operating Margin as operating income (loss) excluding the following three items: general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. Restaurant-level Operating Margin is presented as a percent of total operating revenue. The Company excludes general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants. The Company excludes special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Restaurant-level Operating Margin is the total of Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin. The Company defines Company Restaurant Operating Margin as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. The Company defines Franchise Operating Margin as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue.

These non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison between periods and enable investors to focus on the performance of restaurant-level operations by excluding revenues and costs unrelated to food and beverage sales in addition to corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss) or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin do not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the aforementioned excluded items, and are not indicative of the overall results for the Company.

Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands) 12/30/20 12/25/19 12/30/20 12/25/19 Operating income (loss) $ (1,080 ) $ 26,563 $ 6,679 $ 164,983 General and administrative expenses 20,451 15,359 55,040 69,018 Depreciation and amortization 3,909 4,227 16,161 19,846 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (511 ) (5,721 ) 1,808 (91,180 ) Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 22,769 $ 40,428 $ 79,688 $ 162,667 Restaurant-level Operating Margin consists of: Company Restaurant Operating Margin (1) $ 1,417 $ 8,656 $ 3,591 $ 47,981 Franchise Operating Margin (2) 21,352 31,772 76,097 114,686 Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 22,769 $ 40,428 $ 79,688 $ 162,667





(1) Company Restaurant Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue; less franchise and license revenue. (2) Franchise Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales; less company restaurant sales.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Quarter Ended (In thousands) 12/30/20 12/25/19 Company restaurant operations: (1) Company restaurant sales $ 32,892 100.0% $ 48,803 100.0% Costs of company restaurant sales: Product costs 8,275 25.2% 11,849 24.3% Payroll and benefits 14,614 44.4% 18,331 37.6% Occupancy 2,712 8.2% 3,030 6.2% Other operating costs: Utilities 1,333 4.1% 1,443 3.0% Repairs and maintenance 680 2.1% 1,050 2.2% Marketing 1,133 3.4% 1,838 3.8% Other direct costs 2,728 8.3% 2,606 5.3% Total costs of company restaurant sales $ 31,475 95.7% $ 40,147 82.3% Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 1,417 4.3% $ 8,656 17.7% Franchise operations: (3) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 19,039 40.3% $ 29,071 44.7% Advertising revenue 15,060 31.9% 21,562 33.2% Initial and other fees 2,399 5.1% 2,291 3.5% Occupancy revenue 10,715 22.7% 12,109 18.6% Total franchise and license revenue $ 47,213 100.0% $ 65,033 100.0% Costs of franchise and license revenue: Advertising costs $ 15,060 31.9% $ 21,561 33.2% Occupancy costs 6,636 14.1% 7,788 12.0% Other direct costs 4,165 8.8% 3,912 6.0% Total costs of franchise and license revenue $ 25,861 54.8% $ 33,261 51.1% Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 21,352 45.2% $ 31,772 48.9% Total operating revenue (4) $ 80,105 100.0% $ 113,836 100.0% Total costs of operating revenue (4) 57,336 71.6% 73,408 64.5% Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (4)(2) $ 22,769 28.4% $ 40,428 35.5% Other operating expenses: (4)(2) General and administrative expenses $ 20,451 25.5% $ 15,359 13.5% Depreciation and amortization 3,909 4.9% 4,227 3.7% Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (511 ) (0.6)% (5,721 ) (5.0)% Total other operating expenses $ 23,849 29.8% $ 13,865 12.2% Operating income (loss) (4) $ (1,080 ) (1.3)% $ 26,563 23.3% (1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margins should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss) or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. (3) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue. (4) As a percentage of total operating revenue.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands) 12/30/20 12/25/19 Company restaurant operations: (1) Company restaurant sales $ 118,160 100.0% $ 306,377 100.0% Costs of company restaurant sales: Product costs 29,816 25.2% 74,720 24.4% Payroll and benefits 51,684 43.7% 118,806 38.8% Occupancy 11,241 9.5% 18,613 6.1% Other operating costs: Utilities 5,148 4.4% 10,359 3.4% Repairs and maintenance 2,608 2.2% 6,792 2.2% Marketing 3,904 3.3% 11,195 3.7% Other direct costs 10,168 8.6% 17,911 5.8% Total costs of company restaurant sales $ 114,569 97.0% $ 258,396 84.3% Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 3,591 3.0% $ 47,981 15.7% Franchise operations: (3) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 67,501 39.6% $ 108,813 46.3% Advertising revenue 53,745 31.5% 81,144 34.5% Initial and other fees 7,332 4.3% 6,541 2.8% Occupancy revenue 41,867 24.6% 38,514 16.4% Total franchise and license revenue $ 170,445 100.0% $ 235,012 100.0% Costs of franchise and license revenue: Advertising costs $ 53,745 31.5% $ 81,144 34.5% Occupancy costs 26,732 15.7% 25,806 11.0% Other direct costs 13,871 8.1% 13,376 5.7% Total costs of franchise and license revenue $ 94,348 55.4% $ 120,326 51.2% Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 76,097 44.6% $ 114,686 48.8% Total operating revenue (4) $ 288,605 100.0% $ 541,389 100.0% Total costs of operating revenue (4) 208,917 72.4% 378,722 70.0% Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (4)(2) $ 79,688 27.6% $ 162,667 30.0% Other operating expenses: (4)(2) General and administrative expenses $ 55,040 19.1% $ 69,018 12.7% Depreciation and amortization 16,161 5.6% 19,846 3.7% Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 1,808 0.6% (91,180 ) (16.8)% Total other operating expenses $ 73,009 25.3% $ (2,316 ) (0.4)% Operating income (4) $ 6,679 2.3% $ 164,983 30.5% (1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss) or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. (3) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue. (4) As a percentage of total operating revenue.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Statistical Data (Unaudited) Changes in Same-Store Sales (1) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (increase (decrease) vs. prior year) 12/30/20 12/25/19 12/30/20 12/25/19 Company Restaurants (34.9)% 0.5% (36.7)% 1.9% Domestic Franchised Restaurants (32.8)% 1.8% (30.9)% 2.0% Domestic System-wide Restaurants (32.9)% 1.7% (31.4)% 2.0% Average Unit Sales Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands) 12/30/20 12/25/19 12/30/20 12/25/19 Company Restaurants $ 499 $ 695 $ 1,812 $ 2,477 Franchised Restaurants $ 314 $ 427 $ 1,181 $ 1,669 Franchised Restaurant Unit Activity Company & Licensed Total Ending Units September 23, 2020 66 1,598 1,664 Units Opened — 4 4 Units Closed (1) (17) (18) Net Change (1) (13) (14) Ending Units December 30, 2020 65 1,585 1,650 Equivalent Units Fourth Quarter 2020 66 1,594 1,660 Fourth Quarter 2019 70 1,634 1,704 Net Change (4) (40) (44) Franchised Restaurant Unit Activity Company & Licensed Total Ending Units December 25, 2019 68 1,635 1,703 Units Opened — 20 20 Units Closed (3) (70) (73) Net Change (3) (50) (53) Ending Units December 30, 2020 65 1,585 1,650 Equivalent Units Year-to-Date 2020 65 1,614 1,679 Year-to-Date 2019 124 1,578 1,702 Net Change (59) 36 (23) (1)





Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open the same period in the prior year. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-wide same-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

