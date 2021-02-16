Morphic Therapeutic to Participate in GI/Microbiome Panel Discussion at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Morphic Therapeutic, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on the gastrointestinal microbiome at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference. The panel discussion will take place at 11:10 AM ET on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.



A live webcast of the panel will be available on the Investors section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.