 

Morphic Therapeutic to Participate in GI/Microbiome Panel Discussion at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Morphic Therapeutic, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on the gastrointestinal microbiome at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference. The panel discussion will take place at 11:10 AM ET on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

A live webcast of the panel will be available on the Investors section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary Morphic Integrin Technology (MInT) Platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

Contacts
Morphic Therapeutic
Chris Erdman
chris.erdman@morphictx.com
617.686.1718

Media Contact
Tom Donovan, Ten Bridge Communications
tom@tenbridgecommunications.com
857.559.3397




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Morphic Therapeutic to Participate in GI/Microbiome Panel Discussion at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Praveen …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia (1) 
Avricore Health Partners With Avrok Laboratories to Offer Real-Time COVID-19 Screening for ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin