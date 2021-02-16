 

Study Highlights Potential Clinical Value of ePlex Blood Culture ID Panels

Major teaching hospital in Grenoble, France demonstrates that ePlex BCID results could have modified antimicrobial treatment in 45% of patients

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, announced today the publication of a manuscript in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology that highlights strong performance and the potential clinical impact of the ePlex Blood Culture Identification (BCID) Panels. The study, “Evaluation of Microbiological Performance and the Potential Clinical Impact of the ePlex Blood Culture Identification Panels for the Rapid Diagnosis of Bacteremia and Fungemia,” looked prospectively at the identification of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance genes, as well as retrospectively analyzing clinical outcomes, based on ePlex BCID Panel results compared to standard of care.

Key Study Findings

In an analysis of 158 bloodstream infection episodes, the ePlex Blood Culture Identification Panels were utilized to assess potential therapeutic interventions in a timelier manner compared to conventional microbiology. With an overall sensitivity of 98%, the rapid result from the ePlex BCID Panels would have allowed the clinical team to modify treatment in 45% of patients. Moreover, lack of an ePlex BCID result was considered a loss or a probable loss of opportunity for modification of therapy in 28% of patients.

Acceleration of the diagnosis of bacteremia using new rapid assays should become the new gold standard to improve the management and the prognosis of septic patients,” said Yvan Caspar, PhD, PharmD, Hospital-University Practitioner, Bacteriology Laboratory, National Reference Center for Francisella, Grenoble Alpes University Hospital. (Full citation: Bryant, S. et. al. (2020) Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology. Doi: 10.3389/fcimb.2020.594951). Dr. Caspar will be presenting these and other findings in a webinar hosted by XTalks and sponsored by GenMark on February 23, 2021. For more information or to register for the webinar visit: https://xtalks.com/webinars/rapid-blood-culture-identification-a-retrospective-clinical-analysis/

